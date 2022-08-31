“It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today" - Jason Williams believes Michael Jordan would've had less ease of scoring in modern era

Jason Williams said that Michael Jordan would have problems scoring in today's NBA as compared to the 90s. One of the best scorers in the history of the league, Jordan had an armory of skills. He was athletic and also had a great jump shot to get the better of defenders.

Since his retirement, debates about his efficiency in different eras have been constant. Many believe that "His Airness" would be as destructive today as he was in the 90s. And then there are players like Jason Williams who believe that this era would not be well-suited for Jordan. Speaking about the same on "The Jason Williams Show," he said:

"It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP. As it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there. He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then.”

Jason Williams is believed to be one of the smartest players of his generation. He had some of the best passing highlights for any player in league history. However, not many will be pleased with his this take on Michael Jordan.

No doubt Jrue Holiday is a sensational one-on-one defender. However, Jordan got the better of some of the most physically intimidating defenses in the league. Williams argued that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez being in the paint is why Jordan would have problems scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo and Lopez are both sensational rim protectors. However, none of that would be a problem for a player of Michael Jordan's quality. His athleticism and competitive zeal to get the better of his opponent would help him get the better of anyone in any era.

Could Michael Jordan score efficiently in today's NBA as he did in the 90s?

2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan won 10 scoring titles in his glorious NBA career. The player that is second to him is Wilt Chamberlain, who also has his name on several other scoring records. Playing in an era with defenders like Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, Gary Payton and Dikembe Mutombo, Jordan scored with extreme ease.

Simpleton Study Hall @HallSimpleton Michael Jordan with the SPECTACULAR reverse layup against Shaquille O'Neal during game 3 of the 1995 East Semifinals. Michael Jordan with the SPECTACULAR reverse layup against Shaquille O'Neal during game 3 of the 1995 East Semifinals. https://t.co/w8z157a7ZQ

The modern NBA also has some stellar defenders. However, the game has changed massively and a lot of the focus while defending is on the 3-point line. Michael Jordan had a career 3-point percentage of 32.7%. His game was not dependent on his shooting, but more on his athletic abilities.

The defenders in the 90s were a lot more physical than they are today. The Detroit Pistons, famously known as "The Bad Boy Pistons," developed "Jordan Rules" just to stop him. Jordan added muscles just to be efficient through contact. The officiating today has also become a lot kinder to offensive players. This would have allowed Jordan to get buckets easily.

