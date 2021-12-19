"It feels like we're kind of dropping like flies at the moment" - Patty Mills outlines the importance of Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets setup

The Brooklyn Nets need Kyrie Irving more than ever at the moment. With several Nets players, including Kevin Durant, entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, the franchise turned to Kyrie, allowing him to play in road games since the guard's unvaccinated status does not allow him to play in New York. However, no sooner had the Nets announced their decision than Kyrie himself entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Earlier, the Brooklyn Nets went into their contest against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night severely short-handed. They lost the game by seven points (93-100), with their starting five being represented by David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Blake Griffin. The Brooklyn Nets only managed an eight-man rotation, with Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and Irving among several players unavailable to the team.

Following their loss to the Magic at home, Patty Mills spoke to the media about how vital Kyrie's return to the franchise will be in light of the Nets' current COVID-hit player situation.

"It will be great. It feels like we're kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get, but like I said, trying to keep it simple on the basketball court. Play with the same effort, play with the same energy and try to get better each day."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Patty Mills on the Nets getting Kyrie Irving back:



"It will be great. It feels like we're kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get" Patty Mills on the Nets getting Kyrie Irving back:"It will be great. It feels like we're kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get" https://t.co/l7jUHjydKY

Kyrie enters league's health and safety protocols while Brooklyn Nets host Orlando Magic

Kyrie entered the NBA's health and safety protocols even as the Brooklyn Nets were getting ready to host the Orlando Magic. Kyrie wasn't allowed to play for Brooklyn since the start of the season because of his refusal to get himself vaccinated against COVID-19. As per New York rules, an unvaccinated player cannot take part in games played in New York, but can take part in games outside the state.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

As a result of Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance, the Brooklyn Nets decided they did not want a player who is only available to the team only on a part-time basis, for road games. However, with a number of their starters being ruled out of playing because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Nets reversed their decision towards Kyrie 48 hours ago with a statement:

"After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate. We arrived at this decision with the full support of players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols. We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us better but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster. We look forward to Kyrie's return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court."

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: https://t.co/DAldOYe4nj

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrie will now have to test negative multiple times if he has to re-join the team. The Brooklyn Nets play two more home games (versus Denver and Washington) after which they visit the the Moda Center to play the Portland Trail Blazers on December 23. If all goes well, Kyrie could lace up his sneakers for the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season for that game.

Edited by Parimal