"It happened to Kevin, we weren't really sure what happened" - Blake Griffin shares his thoughts on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the NBA

Blake Griffin and his Brooklyn Nets team are battling crisis like never before. As is the rest of the NBA. After COVID-19 has forced several players to enter the league's health and safety protocols, teams are scrambling to put together a roster that can go out and play competitive basketball. The Brooklyn Nets had as many as 10 players, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, ruled out of their Saturday-night NBA contest against the Orlando Magic, which they lost 93-100 at the Barclays Center.

Following their loss to the Magic, Blake Griffin spoke of the chaotic situation around the roster, with a number of teammates "dropping like flies" because of the COVID-led crisis. Blake Griffin told the media:

"It happened to Kevin, we weren't really sure what happened... It's almost like you get pulled out of class, and everybody's kind of like 'ooooooooooh'. It's just crazy, man. I don't know how to really describe it. I feel like you just walk in the locker room and you just look at everybody and laugh, and then you just move on."

The chaotic situation forced the Brooklyn Nets to put out a starting five of Patty Mills, David Duke Jr, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and Blake Griffin against the Magic. Although the Nets made a good fight of the contest they ended up losing their ninth game of the season. Mills led the Brooklyn Nets with 23 points, while Blake Griffin finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets enter NBA health and safety protocols on Saturday

Earlier, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered the league's health and safety protocols shortly before the Brooklyn Nets were scheduled to host the Orlando Magic. Durant was ruled out of the game just a few hours before the game was to get underway in Brooklyn.

Kyrie, meanwhile, was the beneficiary of all the Brooklyn Nets players entering the league's health and safety protocols. With an increasing number of players being deemed unavailable, the Nets franchise reversed their embargo of not allowing Kyrie to play for the team because of his decision to not get himself vaccinated against COVID-19. But no sooner did the Brooklyn Nets rescind their ban than Kyrie, too, had to enter isolation.

The Brooklyn Nets now play their next game at home against the Denver Nuggets in 24 hours. It remains to be seen how many players the Nets can make available for the game or the NBA may be forced to postpone a few of their upcoming games, as was what happened with the Chicago Bulls.

