"It is like McGregor & Mayweather" - Former Warriors guard doubts KO decision in Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul recently announced the 11th boxing bout of his career, setting up a showdown with legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who is now 57 years old. Scheduled to be held at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on July 20, the former American heavyweight champion is the majority’s favorite and has received odds of +170 for the highly anticipated event.

The upcoming fight has also brought forth a variety of reactions from fans and critics alike. This includes former Washington Wizards superstar Gilbert Arenas, who believes that the YouTuber simply does not stand a chance against Tyson.

On his "Gil’s Arena" podcast, Arenas claimed that Tyson was the most powerful fighter who has ever been seen.

"Let's just think about it," Arenas said. "He (Tyson) is a professional fighter with probably the most power we've seen in boxing itself. Just an accidental right hook or something, you're dead. You're not built for these types of hits, so if you even last, we already know it's scripted."

Of course, while Paul has fought a range of professional boxers, including Tommy Fury and Ben Askren, Arenas believes that the matchup against Tyson will still be too much for him.

"Half your knockouts, your eyes is closed," Arenas said. "You just throwing a haymaker. That sh*t ain’t working on Mike Tyson. You remember when Tyson and (Evander) Holyfield was about to fight? …There was a viral video of what Tyson looked like … Holyfield's like, 'Yeah, I’m out.'"

Thus, much like the majority of people, Arenas has put his money on Tyson, despite the 57-year-old having retired in 2005. Tyson himself has participated in exhibition bouts of late, with his latest fight coming against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which ended in a draw.

Mike Tyson might still prove to be too much for Jake Paul

There is little doubt that Paul is set to face the most potent boxer in his career. While he boasts of a record of 9-1, most of his fights have come against amateur fighters who simply do not have the kind of experience that Tyson brings. Paul most recently was seen against Nate Robinson and Tyron Woodley, with both fights ending in knockout wins.

On the other hand, while Tyson only scored a draw in his most recent matchup, it included rules that did not allow Tyson to deliver knockout blows. The fight against Jake Paul, set for July 20, will be set under professional rules, which means that Tyson will have the license to bring his A-game to the fore.

That, in itself, according to Gilbert Arenas, may prove to be the deciding factor, despite Jake Paul boasting of a few inches over Mike Tyson. Of course, Arenas is hardly the only expert who believes Paul might have bitten more than he can chew. While Tyson measures at 5-foot-10, Paul is 6-1 and is against a boxer who has an overall 50-6 record, with 44 of those coming due to straight knockouts.

On the other hand, while Paul is only 27 years old, Tyson is way past his prime at 57, setting up an exhilarating fight that is bound to attract viewers all over the world. Regardless, apart from being live telecast from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the match will also be live-streamed on Netflix, giving fans another method of watching.