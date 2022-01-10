"It lived up to all the hype" - Klay Thompson reflects on his return to the NBA as he drops 17 points in a Golden State Warriors win

Klay Thompson is back. After missing out on 941 days of NBA action, Thompson made a return to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Thompson scored 17 points in nearly 20 minutes of playing time as the Golden State Warriors bested the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 at the Chase Center.

The vibe around Klay Thompson's return was understandably upbeat. From the time he scored his first bucket of the game, to his first dunk, to his first three-pointer of the night, every play made by Thompson was raucously cheered by teammates and fans at Chase Center.

Speaking at the end of the game, Thompson remarked that it was indeed a special night for him. He said:

"The love I received pre-game and the video tributes, it was special. This is a night I will never forget. It lived up to all the hype. And I'm just very grateful for our fan base. It's incredible."

Klay Thompson has 18 shots in 20 minutes for Golden State Warriors

Although he played for 19:55 to be exact, Klay Thompson still managed to put up 18 shot attempts in the limited time he spent on the floor for the Warriors. Speaking about his game, Thompson remarked:

"18 shots in 20 minutes, that's pretty normal for myself. I was just happy to be out there, doing what I love again and get my rhythm back. It feels really good."

Thompson scored his 17 points on seven-of-18 shooting, including going three-of-eight from downtown. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor for the Golden State Warriors with a blocked shot. He said of his form moving forward:

"My wind is going to get better each week. I'm just grateful to be doing what I love again. Last few years have given me a sense of gratefulness into doing this nightly. It's not easy and it comes with a cost of wear-and-tear on your body. I just love being a two-way impactful player. It's what I pride myself on."

Ultimately, Thompson was very reflective and philosophical about his two-year-plus recovery process. In the post-game media interaction, he said:

"It's out of your control. You just got to... there's always light at the end of the tunnel. Take things one day at a time because I was really looking forward to this moment but I didn't skip any steps. Maybe during the first rehab, I was over eager. I probably started playing too soon... I had a lot of help... Tough times don't last, tough people do.

