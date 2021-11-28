“It was Michael Jordan, it was Chicago Bulls” - NBA legend Dwyane Wade talks about his tough upbringing and looking for inspiration outside his family and his community

Dwyane Wade had a long 16-year career spanning from 2003 to 2019. His most recent book, titled Dwyane, is an autobiography going over his life, from growing up in Chicago to his decision to retire. He talks about the importance of seeing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and how they inspired him on his way to the NBA.

Over his 1054 NBA games was a 13-time All-Star as well as winning three NBA Championships. Dwyane Wade played for three NBA franchises, most of them with the Miami Heat, for 15 seasons, and fulfilled a childhood dream of playing a season for the Bulls.

Growing up in Chicago during the 90s meant you loved the Bulls. Wade turned his love for the Bulls and used it as his inspiration for getting out of his difficult situation at home. In an interview with CBS Morning, he said at the 1:30 mark,

“Especially when you are trying to accomplish something that no one around you has accomplished. That’s the hardest thing because I couldn’t look at someone in my family that’s what I want to do or someone in my community and say that is who I want to be. So, I had to go out and find someone else, and it was Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, it was sports.”

Dwyane Wade used his inspiration to go to college at Marquette and then get drafted fifth overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

When can Dwyane Wade join the Hall-of-Fame

Dwyane Wade won’t be eligible to be elected to the NBA Hall-of-Fame until 2023. Wade is defiantly going to be a first ballad Hall-of-Famer. He just needs to wait for his time to be selected in.

For Wade’s career, he averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He was also selected to the All-NBA team eight times, along with three defensive teams. On top of that, he led the league in scoring in the 2008-09 season, averaging 30.2 points per game that season.

Even though Wade was joined by LeBron James and Chris Bosh, NBA greats in their own right, he was still dominant before they joined him in Miami. Wade won the 2005-06 NBA Finals with Shaquille O’Neal, but Wade was the Finals MVP.

Dwyane Wade never won an MVP but was often in for the running. Even though Wade sacrificed four of his prime years to go after an MVP, he chose to team up with his friends to win NBA Finals.

Wade will go down as one of the best NBA shooting guards in NBA history for both his own personal success and all the team success he had. Dwyane Wade is an NBA legend and is well-deserving of his place in NBA history.

