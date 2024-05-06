"It wasn't Michael; it wasn't Kobe" - George Karl reveals toughest player to prepare against

George Karl was an NBA coach for 27 seasons, compiling a 1,175-824 record. He has coached against great players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, but they are not the toughest players he has had to prepare against.

On the "Scoop B Radio" with Brandon "Scoop B." Robinson, Karl revealed the toughest player to prepare for in his coaching career. It was none other than Shaquille O'Neal, who is quite possibly the most dominant force in NBA history along with Wilt Chamberlain.

"People ask me, 'Who's the most difficult guy I've ever had to prepare for?' It wasn't Michael; it wasn't Kobe. It was Shaq. Most teams don't have an answer for Shaq other than hope he doesn't show up," Karl said.

George Karl didn't have to prepare for Shaquille O'Neal until his sixth year as an NBA coach and second season in charge of the Seattle SuperSonics. Karl didn't have to prepare much for Shaq in his career because he was always playing for a team in the other conference.

However, in all fairness, O'Neal was a different player and a dominant force even as a rookie. His size, strength and agility for his frame were out of the world, making him an unstoppable player for most of his career. It's also one of the reasons why he won four NBA championships.

As for George Karl, he has only led a team to the NBA Finals once in his coaching career – the 1996 SuperSonics with Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp. They lost to the Chicago Bulls in six games as Jordan won his fourth NBA title in six seasons.

Shaquille O'Neal once got personal with George Karl in the 1998 NBA playoffs

After winning Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, George Karl was not happy with the officiating involving Shaquille O'Neal. Karl coached the Seattle SuperSonics to a 106-92 victory but was not fond of O'Neal throwing elbows and not being called for traveling.

O'Neal was upset with Karl's comments and went off on the then-Sonics coach. He had a lot of things to say, which might have got him canceled in today's current setup.

"I don't understand how a person cries before a series even started. He looks like a woman coach sometimes. I guess he's just trying to get into certain people's heads, but it won't work with me. Like a woman who coaches and cries all the time. He can't get in my head. He's a crybaby," O'Neal said. [H/T CBS Sports]

O'Neal and the LA Lakers had the last laugh, as they won the next four games to eliminate the Sonics in five games. They went on to the Western Conference finals, where they got swept by the Utah Jazz. It would take two more years before Shaq lifted his first championship.