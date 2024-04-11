“It might be time to retire.” - NBA fans berate Ben Simmons after Australia omits former All-Star from Olympic squad

Ben Simmons' NBA career is already in jeopardy due to a back injury, but the Aussie star suffered another blow when the Australian team for the Paris Olympics dropped him from the roster.

A few years ago, Simmons was arguably the biggest name on the Australian international basketball team’s roster. However, when the team was under coach Brian Goorjian, Simmons didn’t find his place.

NBA Central updated the news on X and fans didn’t spare Ben Simmons. Alluding to his name being dropped from the Aussie’s squad, one fan said that it was high time for Ben Simmons to retire.

"It might be time to retire. Shunned by his own country has to be the last straw,” the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “He still plays basketball ?”

Dan Gleesak wrote, “They really tried to compare my glorious king Zion Williamson to THIS guy.”

“Bro don't even hoop for a team paying him millions. Australia dodged a bullet,” another commented.

“This brudda is a scammer lmao. My grandma would be a better fit for that team,” wrote one fan.

“They know they can do it without him,” another user commented.

Nate Robinson slams Ben Simmons for not playing to his salary level

From analysts to former players, Ben Simmons has been criticized by every corner of the NBA world. Although Simmons has been dealing with a back injury, he hasn’t been himself even when he was in good condition. After sitting out the 2021-22 season, Simmons averaged 6.9 points last season and 6.1 this campaign, before he exited with the injury.

Recently, former Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson slammed Simmons for not having enough passion to play the game.

"When I see guys like Ben Simmons, you don't wanna play? You could be hurt. Okay, cool. But bro, to get paid $40 million and not play [any] games last year, or whatever it was, bro," Robinson said on the OG podcsst.

"$40 million? I would be happy. 'Coach, what do you want me to do for $40 million?' For a career, not in one year. For a career. 'Coach, who do you want me to guard? I'll guard Shaq. Who? You want me to go in there and foul who? Coach, I can stop this Draymond [Green] s**t. You want me to go stop this s**t, right now?'

"Like, bro, for real, what are we talking about?"

In the last three seasons, Ben Simmons has missed one season, and played only 15 games in the 2023 campaign and 45 games in the 2022 season. He has been consistently criticized for not having a jump shot despite being a max contract and the highest-paid player on the Brooklyn Nets' roster.

Robinson isn’t the only former player who has slammed Simmons for missing multiple games but continues to take his full salary. Shaquille O’Neal recently asked Simmons to “man up” and play games.