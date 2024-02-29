"Man has had many injuries than appearance" - NBA fans clown Ben Simmons for missing game vs Hawks over leg soreness

Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons has been listed as out in their game tonight against the Atlanta Hawks due to leg soreness. Fans expected a different version of Simmons this season, but his injuries have kept him from being a consistent contributor for the Nets.

The Australian player has only played 15 games this season. He continues to deal with various injuries. Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, slightly worse than his numbers from last season.

The longest stretch he's been able to play this season is five games, which happened during the start of the 2023-24 season. Since then, Simmons has struggled to play consistently. His availability has hindered him from contributing to Brooklyn. In the Nets' 108-81 loss against the Orlando Magic, the former LSU star was also unavailable.

Fans are tired of seeing Simmons sitting on the bench and not playing for the Nets. After the injury update was released, they aired their frustration online. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the former NBA star.

Others might defend Simmons, after all, the injuries are beyond his control. Fans expect him to be back in his former All-Star form, which could prove to be a challenge for him. Since the 2021 Playoff series against the Hawks that exposed his weakness on the floor, the three-time All-Star has never been the same.

What happened to Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons suffered an unfortunate injury during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-foot-10 guard left the court during the third period and only played 14 minutes that night.

This injury has kept him out from their previous game and also their bout tonight. There hasn't been any update on when he'll return. Before their game against the Grizzlies, it was reported that Simmons had an issue with his knee in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doc Rivers looks back at the famed Ben Simmons incident

Before Ben Simmons was with the Brooklyn Nets, he was an All-Star point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans were aware of his inability and unwillingness to shoot the long ball, but that didn't bother them until the Hawks series. Those who saw the series knew what happened.

Simmons passed up a shot and the Sixers went downhill from there. After the game, their former head coach Doc Rivers was asked if Simmons could be a point guard for a title team. He didn't address the question properly and it made him look like he threw his former player under the bus.

Now, Rivers looked back at what he said and addressed his comments.

"I don’t know if the whole Ben thing was going to happen regardless, but I didn’t like me being a part of that. So your first thing is, how can I handle that better? How can I answer that question better?" Rivers said.

It's been two years since then and all the people involved have moved on. But it was an unfortunate ending to Simmons' time with the team.

