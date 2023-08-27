“It really pisses me off” – Nicolas Batum vents frustration over France's consecutive elimination in FIBA World Cup

Nicolas Batum was not happy following France’s shocking early exit in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Latvia stunned France 88-86 after erasing a 13-point deficit in the second half and a game-winning attempt rimmed out.

“We’ve been together, we’ve been putting something in place for years. I screwed up my last World Cup and it really pisses me off,” Batum said.

Batum and France are eliminated after just two games following their losses to Latvia and Canada. It is the first time France lost consecutive games in the first round since 2010.

France was one of the favorites and bows out before even playing their final group game. They will now be stuck in the consolation bracket with nothing to play for but a disappointing 17th place at best.

Batum’s frustration continued. France is disappointed, and Batum feels the weight of the defeat. Here is what he said, courtesy of EuroHoops Net.

“I’ve never been ashamed with this jersey, but this is the first time I’m ashamed," Batum said. "I’m scared to go home since we let a lot of people down."

France disappoints in the World Cup again

France’s squad was full of NBA talent aside from Batum. Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina were all available and played for the French team. Latvia, meanwhile, was without their star Kristaps Porzinigs and still won.

Fournier finished with 27 points while Gobert had just nine. Batum scored 13.

Davis Bertans was the lone NBA talent for Latvia, and he only had eight points. Rolands Smits and Arturs Zagars combined for 42 points to lead the Latvians.

In the 2019 World Cup, France was again one of the more talented teams and favorites in China. It bowed out in disappointing fashion after beating the favorite United States in the quarterfinals. It followed the stunning win with a blowout loss to Argentina, squandering its chance at the title.

France will go all in with this core at the 2024 Paris Olympics. No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is expected to join the squad. The French team is also recruiting French citizen Joel Embiid.

France took silver at the 202 Tokyo Games and will be hungry for gold and redemption on its home floor. The pressure will be even greater after this dismal World Cup performance.

