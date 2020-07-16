It’s almost like a professional summer camp' - LA Lakers star Alex Caruso on life in NBA bubble

LA Lakers arrived late last week at the NBA bubble. In the last few days, the NBA fans have got a reasonable idea about how in life in the bubble is going to be for their favourite stars. NBA players have been sharing their routine on social media quite actively. LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso is latest in the series of stars who have come out and discussed how the NBA bubble experience has been for them. Speaking to the media, he said

“The bubble has been fine for me. It’s been pretty chill. It’s almost like a professional summer camp … essentially, we’re playing basketball, hanging out with our teammates and enjoying ourselves however we can.”

The NBA bubble has given a chance to the players to gel together before the eventual official restart on July 30th. The LA Lakers will also be looking to integrate guards Dion Waiters and JR Smith in the team. Smith has previous experience of playing with LA Lakers star LeBron James in Cleveland. The LA Lakers will be missing key players like Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo in the NBA bubble.

Speaking about his responsibilities, Caruso acknowledged that he will be asked to handle the ball much more now by coach Frank Vogel considering Rajon Rondo won’t be playing. Speaking about his teammate Quinn Cook, he said "

Whoever is going to be called upon is going to be ready to go"

LA Lakers will be looking to win the NBA title

The LA Lakers will be aiming to win the NBA championship. They have been strong favourites since the last offseason when they acquired Power Forward Anthony Davis in a blockbuster deal from New Orleans Pelicans. Both Lebron James and Davis have been instrumental in LA Lakers’s success but will face stern competition from their city rivals LA Clippers. Clippers themselves will be relying on the talent of star forward Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to guide them to their first championship.

On a different note, it seems like Alex Caruso and other players have been making the most of their time inside the NBA bubble. Notable players like Nikola Jokic and James Harden have also entered the NBA bubble. The return of these star players will strengthen their respective teams. Harden and the Houston Rockets would be looking forward to the return of Point Guard Russell Westbrook. The return of the 2 MVPs will definitely strengthen the Houston Rockets case for winning the NBA title and give the other Western Conference teams a run for their money.

