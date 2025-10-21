"It’s become a non-subject to me" - Victor Wembanyama addresses height rumors with laid back response

It seems like Victor Wembanyama is bored of the conversation about his height at this point. Even before the San Antonio Spurs drafted him, the French star made headlines as a rare specimen, a blend of a center and a guard. Ahead of this season, it was recorded officially 2 inches taller than the last season, and it has become a big conversation the NBA world. However, when asked if he found curiosities and conversation arond his height interesting, he said there were interesitng things about him than just his height. &quot;I don't say I like it. It's more like, over the years, it's become a non-subject to me. Because, in my opinion, there's so many more interesting things about me.&quot;To Wemby's credit, there are certainly loads of interesting things about him. The Frenchman is in love with chess. Last year, he was seen playing chess with strangers in a park in New York. He is also a big soccer fan and has some good skills with the ball. Moreover, thr Spurs star also likes to read before game (that left Nikola Jokic in disbelief).Last year, in his second season, Victor Wembanyama was officially listed at 7-foot3-inch. However, this season, he had grown taller by two inches. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Wembanyama's height last season was a lie and the Spurs star &quot;might be approaching 7'7&quot; unofficially.&quot;Moreover, Wembanyama had also gained 30 pounds this offseason. He claimed during his appearance on Kevin Hart's &quot;Cold as Balls&quot; show. Carmelo Anthony predicts MVP season for Victor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama had a legitimate case for Defensive Player of the Year even in his rookie season. The Spurs player led the league in DPOY race last season, before he was forced to exit with deep vein thrombosis.After a long break, Wembanyama looked refreshed and more powerful. After his outing in the Summer League, it wasn't hard to guess that he was going to play bully ball in the regular season. With Wemby's proven defensive presence and a potentially unlocked offense, Carmelo Anthony made a big prediction for the San Antonio Spurs player. &quot;I predict he’s the MVP this year. I say that because he has an opportunity to lead every statistical category in the game,&quot; Melo said on his &quot;7PM in Brooklyn&quot; podcast. &quot;Every category that there is, he can lead in this season.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former New York Knicks legend added that Victor Wembanyama was one of the rarest &quot;physical prowess specimen&quot; who had ever stepped on the court, since Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.