"It's Been 12 Years" - Joel Embiid Wittily Responds as Sixers Teammates Steps Up When He's Off The Floor

The Philadelphia 76ers are stepping up when Joel Embiid is not on the floor in their first two games of the regular season. Embiid, who is under a minutes restriction, is just happy that his teammates can manage the game while he's on the bench.

Speaking to reporters after the Sixers' 125-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Embiid was asked about the team finally scoring without him on the floor. He wittingly answered that it was about time the franchise gave him some leeway, with Quentin Grimes shining on this one after VJ Edgecombe in the previous game.

"It' been 12 years, so I'll take it," Joel Embiid. "Just gotta keep it going. Obviously, the most important games are the best teams and the playoffs. If that's the effort we're gonna have when I'm not on the floor, amen. It's been a long time."

Joel Embiid had a forgettable season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Embiid shot 1-for-9 and finished with just four points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-116 win over the 2024 NBA champs.

On Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid was also limited to just 20 minutes again. But he had a better game, putting up 20 points, two rebounds and four assists. Maxey brought his A-game again, but it was Quentin Grimes' 3-point shot in the clutch that gave the Sixers the 125-121 win.

Embiid is coming off an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign, playing in just 19 games. He underwent left knee surgery in the offseason, which is why the Sixers have put him on a minutes restriction.

Joel Embiid prefers to play more minutes

In the same postgame press conference, Joel Embiid expressed his feelings about being on minutes restrictions. Embiid wants to play more minutes, and if he's on a minutes restriction, he wants it to be better so that it will allow him to find his rhythm or keep his rhythm.

"Well, I rather not have many restrictions," Embiid said. "I rather get out of the way. The longer I sit, the short instance, you don't get in the rhythm. ... Longer stints also mean you might be done by halftime, but I can't sit for too long. Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is another thing."

Due to his injury history, the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to preserve Embiid's body and get him ready for the playoffs. Based on how the team has played in their first two games, the Sixers might have enough talent to get through the wide-open Eastern Conference.

