“It’s cool when they do it”- Lakers fans call out double standards on Bronny James treatment, cite Steve Kerr’s son bagging coaching job 

As Bronny James is set to enter the 2024 NBA draft class, LeBron James drew mixed reactions on how he is guiding his son to get to the NBA. 'Nepotism' has been the word that is thrown around but some see this as just a selective reaction since this has already been happening in the league.

Just recently, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the son of Chicago Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan is set to coach the Windy City Bulls in the G-League. Moreover, Steve Kerr's son, Nick, is currently the head coach of the Golden State Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Having these two examples has put Lakers fans abuzz saying that LeBron James didn't get a fair shake pushing Bronny to turn professional.

"@KingJames get Bronny whatever the hell he wants man. promise y’all won’t see outrage," posts LakersGuru.

Lakers fans chimed in on the post, agreeing that there is no shame in what the four-time NBA champion is doing for his son and all these Bronny James chirps are because of the LeBron hate.

"LeDouble Standard," posts Lakers Lead.

"It’s cool when they do it [shrug emoji] but not [king emoji] smh," replies Michael Reddins.

Of course, others will defend the hiring of Steve Kerr's son as this situation is different from Bronny's.

"Getting a job on the coaching staff is nowhere near the same as skipping steps in order to get DRAFTED. Yall are dumb as hell," posts @Anonymous223.

More than the hire, a few fans find humor on how Steve Kerr named his son, Nick.

"Nick Kerr is insane name choice," said @notamacroguy,

"What is Steve Kerrs sons name? I cant read that out loud," Edward Ramirez replies.

"Steve Kerr naming his some Nick will never not be hilarious," Flo posts.

Bronny James is not picked by the Lakers in the first round in the CBS Sports mock drafts

More than Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher, Bronny James has been getting more exposure in social media rather than the top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft.

However, marketing may not help LeBron James' son as he has been out of some mock drafts—including the one posted by CBS Sports. According to their mock draft, the Los Angeles Lakers will prefer to draft Ja'Kobe Walter, the fourth-best shooting guard in the 2024 NBA draft, as their 17th overall pick.

The Lakers also own the 55th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft in which many mock boards are putting Bronny James in.