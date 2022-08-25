“It’s not flashy like MJ… A record that many thought wouldn’t be broken, he’s on the cusp of doing it” - NBA analyst says LeBron James is a great scorer despite being called a ‘pass first guy’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas lauded LeBron James for getting close to the all-time scoring record even if he is not seen as a scorer. Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe buttressed the point, saying that even if he does not make it look flashy, he gets the job done.

James is 1,325 points away from being the all-time leading scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently holds the record with 38,387 points. If the LA Lakers forward puts together the type of scoring he did last season, he could break the mark by January or February.

Throughout his 19-year career, the only time he totaled below 1,500 points was in the 2020-21 season when he played only 45 games.

On "Skip and Shannon:Undisputed," Sharpe somewhat agreed with Thomas' view. He believes James is not given enough credit for his scoring because he does not register ridiculously high-scoring consecutive games.

"Just because LeBron James never gave you a 60 or 50 or 40 in consecutive games like a Kobe did or like Mike did. All of a sudden people assume, well he's not a great scorer. He doesn't do it in the fashion and that's what it is. It's not flashy it's really not.

"He'll get you a highlight dunk here and there. He'll posterize somebody, but it's not flashy like Kobe. It's not flashy like MJ. He doesn't have the three range and the mid-range game that looks as good as Kevin Durant. But the fact of the matter is, a record that many thought wouldn't be broken, he's on the cusp of doing it and he's not done."

Shannon continued to heap praise on Lebron, saying he could reach a mark no one ever has.

"He could possibly reach 40,000 points and he's led his team in assists every single year. So let that sink in. If Michael Jordan would lead his team in rebounding, that's like Dennis Rodman. All of a sudden, Dennis Rodman known as a rebounder, we'll he's a rebounder, he's a rebound first guy.

"LeBron James is thought of as a pass-first guy and he's gonna be the all-time leading scorer. Yeah, he's a great scorer, not in the fashion that people like, but the numbers don't lie. This is not a longevity award because there are a lot of guys that did it. But they weren't scoring 25, 27, 30 points a game in Year 17, 18 Year 19, like King James is."

Health is a key factor to consider if James managess to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer. It is to be noted that LeBron has endured several injuries in the past couple of years.

LeBron James will play for the LA Lakers until at least 2024

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James signed a two-year $97.1 million contract extension that will see him remain a Laker until at least the 2023-24 season. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Many wondered where James would end his career. Some have said it will be better for his legacy to finish with the Lakers. But former teammate Kevin Love wants him to retire with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, one factor that will play a major role is the opportunity to play with his son, Bronny James. The 18-time All-Star has explicitly said he wants to play with his son before he retires.

