"It's not going to be pretty" - Gilbert Arenas sends no-holds-barred message to Skip Bayless for publically calling him out 

Skip Bayless and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas have gone back and forth on their respective shows, arguing over LeBron James. It started when James surpassed the 50,000-point mark (regular season and postseason combined) and Bayless lauded him.

Ad

This move from Bayless likely caught many in the basketball community off-guard since he is one of James' harshest critics. Arenas took a shot at Bayless which triggered their war of words. Bayless called out Arenas on the "Skip Bayless Show" on Monday and challenged him to go on air together next week.

Arenas responded on Tuesday's "Gil's Arena." The former NBA star began by saying that he knows exactly how Bayless debates and that he's spent time preparing for him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, those 15 minutes that you put there, I done dissected that s*** for the last 17 to 18 hours." Arenas said (1:31:09-1:31:49). "When you want to talk facts against someone like me, you use all the facts. Not what you want to pinpoint.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"So when you want to pinpoint something to make a point, that is hard to do when we talk about all of basketball. I will respond soon and I tell you it's not gonna be pretty."

Ad

Ad

Gilbert Arenas appears ready to take Skip Bayless up on his offer to debate on air. Only time will tell if and when they'll actually debate basketball but it's something for their fans to look forward to.

Also read: "He needs to build his basketball armor" - Gilbert Arenas makes feelings known on son Alijah Arenas following his blueprint

Gilbert Arenas debated Stephen A. Smith about LeBron James and Bronny James on Gil's Arena

Fans have already gotten a glimpse of how Gilbert Arenas debates when he got into it with Stephen A. Smith on Gil's Arena. Smith joined the Gil's Arena crew on Wednesday, hot off the heels of his confrontation with LeBron James which happened on March 7 when the LA Lakers battled the New York Knicks.

Ad

Later, it was revealed that the heated discussion between James and Stephen A. was all about Bronny James. The conversation on "Gil's Arena" gravitated toward that confrontation.

Arenas did not hold back in sharing his opinion on James playing with his son as he got into it with Stephen A Smith. He said that James is simply doing what a father would naturally do. He then went on to deliver a passionate tirade where he shared his insight speaking from James' perspective.

Ad

"My son could have died," Arenas said. "I've been in the league 21 years. I missed 19 to 20 years of his life. You know how we are as parents. We're in, we're out. My firstborn with my name almost passed, and you're telling me I'm gonna keep playing this league to miss this. F*** no! This is gonna be the first time in my career where I get three hundred and sixty f***ing five days with my son."

Ad

Ad

Gilbert Arenas was alluding to the cardiac arrest that Bronny James suffered when he was still at USC. This happened in July 2023 and it reportedly occurred during practice. It was later revealed that he had a congenital heart defect which caused the cardiac arrest.

If Arenas brings the same fire against Skip Bayless that he had against Stephen A. Smith, then their debate should be just as interesting.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith proposes blockbuster NBA finals prediction for LeBron James with major plot twist

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback