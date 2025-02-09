"It's gonna be a blowout" - Charles Barkley makes bold claim while predicting his Super Bowl winner

NBA legend Charles Barkley made a bold prediction for Super Bowl LIX. The big duel between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will stop the country and everybody has something to say about it and who will come out on top after 60 minutes of football.

In a clip shared on Sunday, the 1993 NBA MVP shared his pick for the championship game, going with the Eagles, noting that he was a die-hard fan of the NFC East team, even taking a U-turn after saying he would never root against one Chiefs player.

“You know I’m a die-hard Eagles fan,” Barkley started before Ernie Johnson reminded him he said he'd never go against Patrick Mahomes again. "I haven’t learned my lesson. I’m flying with my birds, and not only that, it’s going to be a blowout. 34-21.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaquille O'Neal was a little confused and after initially saying he'd bet against Barkley, he ended up going with the Eagles too. As for Kenny Smith and Johnson, they picked the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs to take the win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs enter this game as a -1.5 favorite, but that doesn't mean anything to Charles Barkley. The former player turned analyst played several years in the City of Brotherly Love with the 76ers, which could have helped him define his support for the Eagles.

That said, this won't be an easy challenge for Philly, as the Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. The Eagles already clashed with this team two years ago, losing 38-35 in the final seconds and now are keen to get revenge.

Charles Barkley trolls Shaquille O'Neal's All-Star team

On Thursday, as the 2025 NBA All-Star draft took place, Charles Barkley got jokes for Shaquille O'Neal. The former 76ers and Phoenix Suns player went for an international group, having guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic among others. While Shaq picked well-known stars, there could be some friction in the locker room,

“My international players got all these different languages. They not gonna be mad at each other. They just gonna be able to get it on. Shaq's team gonna hate each other," Barkley said.

“LeBron [James] and AD [Davis] ain’t gonna be speaking ‘cause they mad at each other. KD [Durant] gonna hate Steph [Curry] cause he don’t wanna play with him,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Next week, after the Super Bowl is over, Barkley and Co. will know their fate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.