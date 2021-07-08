"It's hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role" - Kyle Kuzma reveals his mindset going into the 2021 NBA offseason with the LA Lakers

Since his NBA debut, Kyle Kuzma has been an integral part of the LA Lakers core. Kuzma was the only player from the 'youth brigade' who was not sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade, which goes to show how much the organization values him.

However, recent NBA rumors have linked Kyle Kuzma with a move away from the LA Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma believes he can average 25 points per game if given a consistent role with the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma's inconsistent displays for the LA Lakers have come under the scanner

Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway recently had a chance to have a tete-a-tete with LA Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma - who believes he can average 25 points per game and reach All-Star heights next NBA season.

"I definitely can [average 25 points per game and be an All-Star]. I definitely believe that, too. I don't really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It's hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I'm excited for a more consistent space next year," said Kyle Kuzma of the LA Lakers.

Kuzma spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of the launch of a video series based on his life, called 'Hanging with Kuz'. Continuing the conversation with Conway, Kyle Kuzma also revealed that he would like to have a more consistent role going forward with the LA Lakers:

"My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role," Kuzma said. "If I have that ability, I'll be able to showcase what I can really do. There were parts of this year—and even anywhere else in my career—when I'm in a consistent space, I'm out there handling the ball, making teammates better, scoring, shooting, defending, rebounding. I think if I'm in that space, I'll be good."

Kyle Kuzma averaged close to 13 points and 6 rebounds for the LA Lakers during the course of the 2020-21 NBA season, splitting minutes at the two forward spots. A power forward by trade, Kuzma slotted into the small forward position at times as the LA Lakers often played Anthony Davis at the 4 during the season.

He’ll, I would trade Kyle Kuzma for J. Cole. … I’d take DeMar DeRozan.



Lakers need someone that doesn’t have to be spoon-fed by LeBron all the time. DeRozan can create for others, get his own shot, defend and he’s tough. I like it. pic.twitter.com/sun8v7K8lX — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 6, 2021

Kuzma was also asked to play a completely off-the-ball role, with his touches reduced after the induction of Dennis Schroder in the LA Lakers rotation. Kyle Kuzma was projected to be an All-Star during his debut season, when he made the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

I talked to Kyle Kuzma about wanting a more consistent role next season, why he saw the Suns as a championship team and more https://t.co/r6cO7DrUA7 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 8, 2021

However, a reduced role in the LA Lakers setup has affected his proficiency on the offensive front, and it doesn't come as a surprise that the 25-year old is looking for a more prominent role with the franchise.

