"It’s not high school anymore. This is the real league - a man’s league" - Jalen Green reflects on his first taste of the NBA in season opener loss against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets opened their 2021-22 NBA campaign with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a game in which Jalen Green produced just nine points, four rebounds and four assists. A young Rockets’ roster faces the improbably task of possibly challenging for one of the playoff spots in a difficult Western Conference.

However, as far as the first game was concerned, the Houston Rockets lost out due to poor defending and inconsistent shooting. These are two areas that can only improve when players are given more and more game time. Christian Wood, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, is the only potentially All-Star caliber player in the lineup with a range of young prospects supporting him. The loss in the first game appears to have been a wake-up call for Jalen Green, who has since reiterated his desire to do well in a “man’s league.”

Jalen Green reflects on the NBA after experiencing first loss with the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets fans will not have a lot of expectations this season with respect to the results, as a young roster tries to find its feet in the NBA. Jalen Green was the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft. He has already been earmarked as a potential star who can turn the franchise’s fortunes around.

The Rockets have in the past seasons lost some elite players such as James Harden and John Wall, and will be hoping for better performances from Green, who shot at a poot 32.1% overall in his first NBA appearance. Green had the following to say about the league after the game:

Every game so far, I feel like everyone’s been trying to bump me because I’m a rookie. I’m young and they want to come at me. But that’s alright. That’s fine. I’ll take it. It’s the NBA. I’m 19 years old. It’s not high school anymore. This is the real league — a man’s league

Considering that he has till now only played one regular season game, not a lot of people will disagree with his comments. As far as the Houston Rockets’ game plan is concerned, Jalen Green had the following to say:

“That’s the plan — to get out and run. But I think a lot of times when we’re not running, we got to get into our offense to get guys open. I think that’s where we struggle right now. We’re a young team trying to figure out a lot of things. But that time will come. It’s gonna come together at some point. Seeing [Anthony Edwards] play tonight, he did well. There’s room for growth.”

While Green and the Rockets struggled to keep up, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards also had 29 points, with D’Angelo Russel producing another 22 with seven assists. Regardless, Jalen Green has a lot of time to improve, and will be looking for better showings in the coming time.

