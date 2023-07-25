"It's an honor": Spike Lee felt elated when six-time champ Michael Jordan called him a b***h

Michael Jordan's reputation as a superstar obviously extends off the court. This aspect was perfectly summed up by filmmaker Spike Lee, who recalled a time when Jordan called him a "b***h".

Jordan is undoubtedly an intimidating figure, even early in his career. After making one of the greatest shots in NCAA history, Jordan was already set on the path to greatness in his professional career.

This was followed up by the historical move to pair up with Nike to give rise to the "Air Jordan" brand of sneakers. Needless to say, the cultural impact that these sneakers had is felt to this day.

One particular story borne out of this partnership has to do with Lee and a character he played in his 1986 feature film "She's Gotta Have It". Lee's character, Mars Blackmon, was considered to be the first sneakerhead.

Lee recalled the time when Nike executives Jim Riswold and Bill Davenport reached out to him to shoot a commercial for the "Air Jordan" with MJ as Mars. However, the filmmaker also mentioned that Jordan had never heard of him at the time. He then added:

"So for years, I was scared to ask Michael, 'Why did you choose me?' So with that All-Star week in Toronto, it was like 50 below. Finally asked Mike why did you choose me to direct those commercials. He said, 'Spike, b***h you wear my shoes.'"

"I'm telling you. It's an honor when Michael Jordan calls you a b***h and that's how it happened."

Lee's featured commercials became a timeless classic that practically redefined footwear commercials at the time. It left a cultural impact on the advertising game while also making the Jordan brand a household name.

Michael Jordan's impact on the sneaker industry

The story behind the rise of the "Air Jordan" brand is truly inspiring. The manner in which Nike marketed the sneaker and shaped it around Michael Jordan's image redefined a lot of principles in the apparel industry.

Since then, Nike and the Jordan brand have simply continued to scale new heights. Jordan himself has earned a sizeable income from his lucrative deal with the footwear giant.

Meanwhile, the "Air Jordan" continues to be one of the most popular sneakers on the market. The latest rendition of the shoe, the Air Jordan 38, which was released this year, also happens to be the most sustainable model of the shoe yet.

