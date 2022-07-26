"It’s not just blowing smoke, we’re really trying to bring a championship to Minnesota" - 3x All-Star makes a massive claim as Wolves gear up for new season with Rudy Gobert

Karl-Anthony Towns has made a bold claim about the Minnesota Timberwolves for next season after they orchestrated the blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade.

The Timberwolves acquired Gobert for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and five first-round draft picks. The package has put significant pressure on them to perform next season.

Towns is confident that the Timberwolves will compete in the Western Conference next year. Towns spoke to reporters during a press conference for the official announcement of his four-year supermax extension. Canis Hoopus' Jack Borman reported on Towns' expectations. Towns said:

"It's championship or bust. I expect a lot of winning, for sure. Winning from everybody. We all want to win. It’s not just blowing smoke, we’re really trying to bring a championship to Minnesota."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: "It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done." Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: "It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done." https://t.co/MRbuNoTG2U

He insisted that the Gobert trade means there can be no more excuses for the Minnesota Timberwolves moving forward. They made the playoffs last season after defeating the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament. They then took the 2nd-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns added that he is proud of the organization's culture and work. He said that all the pieces fit, and the time is perfect for a deep postseason run right now. He continued:

"I'm very excited about everything that's going to happen. I'm very excited about where this team is going. I'm very excited not only for this organization, but this city … let's make a run to give it to them. We got experience now, we got the right coach, we got the right front office. I think that it's go time."

Jack Borman @jrborman13 ICYMI



I wrote about why Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to lead the Wolves into a new era that wouldn't exist without and his commitment.



On leading by example, being himself, and why everything for KAT starts with the work, for



canishoopus.com/2022/7/24/2327… ICYMII wrote about why Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to lead the Wolves into a new era that wouldn't exist without and his commitment.On leading by example, being himself, and why everything for KAT starts with the work, for @canishoopus 🚨 ICYMI 🚨 I wrote about why Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to lead the Wolves into a new era that wouldn't exist without and his commitment. On leading by example, being himself, and why everything for KAT starts with the work, for @canishoopus: canishoopus.com/2022/7/24/2327…

How do Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert fit with each other?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves against Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz

Many have criticized Karl-Anthony Towns for not being a superb defender. However, analysts believe the twin towers can complement each other. Towns provides the offense and Gobert the defense.

KAT spoke about adding Gobert to the team and how the three-time All-Star will improve them significantly. He continued at the press conference:

"Rudy is going to be a massive part of us being a championship team, and my job is to help him as much as he's going to help me. His strengths are my weaknesses, and his weaknesses are my strengths, so we'll be able to play off of each other."

Pickswise @Pickswise



KAT expects more winning with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota



(via

"His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths."KAT expects more winning with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota(via @NBATV "His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths."KAT expects more winning with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota 🐺(via @NBATV)https://t.co/loOt7XkekN

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be entering a significantly better Western Conference next season. The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to repeat. The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets have star players returning from injuries. The Mavericks, Pelicans, Grizzlies and Suns continue to improve. The Lakers, of course, are also a threat.

The Timberwolves finished last season as the 7th seed. It will take some time for coach Chris Finch and the staff to adjust Rudy Gobert in the lineup.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Minnesota Timberwolves be a top 6 seed next season? Yes No 0 votes so far