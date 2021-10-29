“It’s like a Grade-2 ankle sprain but in my thumb” – Zach LaVine on playing through thumb injury for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have experienced their first loss of the 2021-22 NBA season. After going unbeaten through their opening four games, the Bulls lost 103-104 to the New York Knicks on their home floor on Thursday night. Trailing by one point with five seconds left to play in the game, DeMar DeRozan missed an attempt from inside the arc on the right wing that would have given the Bulls the victory at the buzzer.

DeRozan had 20 points in the contest for the Chicago Bulls but it was Zach LaVine who led his team with 25 points. It was an off-shooting night, though, for LaVine as he went 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor and just 2-of-6 (33.3%) from downtown. LaVine had announced a few days ago that he was playing through a ligament tear in his left thumb.

Speaking to reporters after his team’s loss to the Knicks, LaVine said that the injury to his thumb was “not pleasant, but doable”. He said that he felt like he was dribbling the ball with four fingers and added:

“It’s like a grade-2 ankle sprain but in my thumb.”

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Zach LaVine called playing with his left thumb injury “not pleasant, but doable” and then said it felt like he was dribbling with four fingers.



The Chicago Bulls struggled with their shooting efficiency throughout their matchup against the Knicks. The home team shot just 42.9% from the floor and went 34.4% from downtown. Despite their shooting troubles, the Bulls went on a 12-0 run in the final three minutes of the game to close the 91-104 deficit against the Knicks to a one-point game.

But with the Knicks’ RJ Barrett playing some good defense on him, DeRozan’s failed jumper meant that the Chicago Bulls were unable to maintain their unbeaten record.

The Chicago Bulls drop their first game of the season

The Bulls were the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference game heading into their matchup tonight against the Knicks. They had beaten Detroit (home and away), New Orleans and Toronto to get off to a 4-0 start to the season.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Final Numbers 📊



Zach: 25p/6r/3a/1b

Vooch: 22p/8r/6a/1s

DeMar: 20p/3r/5a/2s/1b

Caruso: 10p/6a/2s

Pat: 6p/2r/1s

Zo: 6p/6r/4a/1b

TBJ: 5p/4r

Javonte: 5p/3r/1a/2b

Alize: 2p

The Chicago Bulls will now host the unbeaten (4-0) Utah Jazz on Saturday night. They will then travel to Boston and Philadelphia to play their next two games of the season. The Bulls’ rivalry with the Knicks will continue as they once again host New York at the United Center on November 21.

The last two contests between the two teams for this season will be played in New York, at Madison Square Garden in December and March respectively.

