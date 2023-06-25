“It’s NBA gun boy vs NBA po*n boy” – Rapper Mase believes Zion Williamson can quit Pelicans after Moriah Mills’ s*x tape threats

Zion Williamson has been in the NBA headlines for a while now for all the wrong reasons. Since Moriah Mills threatened to release Williamson's s*x tapes, several analysts and fans believe that Williamson's time with the New Orleans Pelicans could be coming to an end. The latest person to express this opinion is rapper Mase.

Mase believes Williamson could be on his way out of New Orleans. The rapper had this to say about the Pelicans power forward:

"It's NBA gun boy vs. NBA po*n boy. Wow. But I think he's definitely putting himself in a place where he's getting out of New Orelans."

There is a debate regarding whether Moriah's threats could be considered extortion or not. There is also a debate regarding whether this would hurt Zion Williamson or Moriah Mills more. As of now, it does seem to hurt Williamson more.

Mills originally posted her threat on Twitter and wrote:

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone. [NBA], [Pelicans] trade him now he doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon.”

Zion Williamson's debacle was not handled well by Bill Simmons from the Ringers. He had this to say about Zion:

“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot..I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.”

Whether or not Zion will be on the Pelicans next season remains uncertain. This is a complicated situation for all involved parties. It's obviously not easy for Zion, but it's also challenging for the Pelicans. On one hand, their franchise reputation gets affected by controversies of this magnitude. On the other hand, they cannot simply trade away a generational talent like Zion, even though he's missed time due to his injuries. Additionally, there is no guarantee that other teams will jump to sign Zion given this situation.

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills situation

Stephen A. Smith talked about the situation between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills on his podcast. He addressed Mills' threat to release a sex tape and for Zion to leave the Pelicans. This is what he had to say:

"She later wrote, 'Trade him now. He doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans, sex tape's dropping soon.' Why would he not deserve to be in New Orleans? Do we have a bunch of monks running around New Orleans?

"Is the Pope residing there, and somebody forgot to tell us? Why would that be cause to pause? Why would that be a reason to trade Zion Williamson? Moriah Mills, what is wrong with you? Respectfully, seriously, what's wrong with you?

"He plays basketball for a living. He hooked up with you in private, allegedly, supposedly. And because he's with somebody else, you gonna go through all of this? No wonder Twitter banned her."

Stephen A. Smith is not in support of Moriah Mills' behavior. While it seems unlikely that the Pelicans will let go of Zion, there is no official confirmation on this.

