"It's so obvious what LeBron is doing ...It is exactly what I would do" - Nick Wright approves of LeBron James' plan to recruit his sons to NBA, says it has been a trend in the league

LeBron James recently signed a contract extension with the LA Lakers and will stay with the team for at least two more years. This means that he will have a chance to potentially team up with his son, Bronny James.

The Lakers forward has had incredible longevity and could dominate the league for a few more years. However, his ultimate goal may be to team up with his son.

Nick Wright believes there is nothing wrong with what James is doing. The NBA analyst talked about James' masterplan on the latest episode of "What's Wright? With Nick Wright."

"I'm gonna try to be very clear because I think it's so obvious what LeBron is doing," Wright said. "And you can say it's bad, it is exactly what I would do if I were in his position."

Wright has also pointed out how he's done something similar since he's hired some members of his family to help him on the podcast.

"In a very different version, it's what I have done in his position in my field. Leverage his own power to try to get his kid foot in the door somewhere he otherwise wouldn't have the chance."

James will use his power and influence to get his sons into the NBA. There's a good chance that he will team up with them, too.

LeBron James is not the only player who has helped his family in the league

LeBron James gets criticized very often, so it's not surprising that some people dislike the idea of his family coming into the league. However, he is not the only player to do this.

Nick Wright pointed out how Seth Curry has gotten a lot of chances in the NBA thanks to his brother Steph Curry. Because of these chances, Seth has established himself as a great role player and one of the best shooters in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done the same thing with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex.

NBA superstars have a lot of power and influence, which is why it's not surprising that they use it to help their close ones. LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time and is definitely no exception to this.

If everything goes according to plan, Bronny James will be eligible for the 2024 draft. He's not one of the top prospects yet, but he's still very young and has time to improve.

LeBron James' contract extension will keep him in LA until 2025. However, it's important to note that the four-time NBA champion has a player option in the final year of his contract. In other words, he could terminate the contract in 2024.

When his son enters the league, James will be 39. Considering that he is still performing at an elite level, it won't be surprising if he dominates the league alongside his son.

