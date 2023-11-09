"It's pride and ego": Bubba Dub on why Dwight Howard won't come out as a homosexual

Comedian and content creator Bubba Dub reckons one-time NBA champion Dwight Howard won't come out as a homosexual. That's despite the fact that a recent sexual assault allegation lodged against the All-Star player has ramped up questions about his sexuality.

In a recent interview on Vlad TV on YouTube, the ‘Trash’ meme creator said ego and, perhaps, his desire to return to the NBA, may prevent Howard to decide against admitting to being gay. Bubba Dub said:

“I think he would get so many endorsement deals behind that (if he admits to being gay), and I think he could really milk the situation, but I think his pride and ego (are) in the way Vlad, you know.”

“(Also), he might feel like he might have a chance to get back in the NBA. That might be the reason why he don't want to just come out and say it like that.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 0:40:

Eight-time NBA All-Star Howard recently hit the headlines after Stephen Harper, a gay man from Georgia, accused him of sexual assault in an encounter that allegedly took place in 2021.

According to the lawsuit filed, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year performed sexual acts Harper did not consent to. In particular, the complainant shared how he was forced to have a sexual activity with Howard and another man dressed as a woman.

The camp of the NBA star, though, has said that no assault happened and what took place was consensual. It also asked the court to dismiss the case.

Dwight Howard was last in NBA action in the 2021-22 season, playing for the LA Lakers. He played 60 games, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. With the Lakers, the 37-year-old big man won his lone NBA title in 2020.

Dwight Howard’s return to Chinese T1 League uncertain after pay-cut request

Eight-time NBA All--Star Dwight Howard

NBA All-Star Dwight Howard’s return to the Chinese T1 League remains uncertain after the team he played for last season asked him to take a pay-cut.

The former Orlando Magic star decided to take his talent to Taiwan after playing for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 season. He saw action for the Taoyuan Leopards for 20 games, averaging 23.2 points. 16.2 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

While he enjoyed playing in the Asian league, Howard had second thoughts whether to play for another season after he was asked to take a reduction in salary.

In a New York Post report, Howard said that he felt disrespected and decided to leave. While no figures were made available in the report, it was said that “a contract 65 percent less valuable than the one he took on to play last season” was offered to him.