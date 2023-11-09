"Not my Superman": 'Trash' meme creator Bubba Dub shocked to learn about Dwight Howard's accusations

‘Trash’ meme creator Bubba Dub is trying to get his head around accusations hurled against his friend and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, which he termed shocking.

The popular comedian and content creator from Texas gave his take on Vlad TV on YouTube on the former Orlando Magic star. Howard is facing allegations of sexual assault from a gay man from Georgia named Stephen Harper, stemming from a sexual encounter in 2021.

Bubba Dub shared that while he has heard of talk on the sexual orientation of Dwight Howard, the latest issue has left him grappling over it:

“I kind of talked about it you know a year and a half ago. You know I was hearing whispers about it … But these accusations, they vicious man, I mean not my Superman. I don't know. I don't know.

“I mean in the words of Mace, it's not consensual if someone pops out you know what I'm saying someone just surprises you it's no longer consensual. … I don't believe Dwight took it man. I think, I think everything was how Dwight wanted it to be. I just think it didn't go the other dude's way, and he's coming out about it. …”

Check out what he said below, beginning 0:48:

As per the lawsuit, Dwight Howard allegedly performed sexual acts that Harper said he did not give consent to. The two first communicated on Instagram before meeting up.

The camp of the three-time NBA defensive player of the year, though, has said that no assault happened and that the sexual encounter was consensual. They requested the court to dismiss the case.

Dwight Howard doesn't play in the NBA, spending last season in the Chinese T1 League for the Taoyuan Leopards. In 20 games, he averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

Shaquille O’Neal backs Dwight Howard’s bid to be part of Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Before the sexual assault allegations lodged against him, Dwight Howard offered his services to be a part of the United States men’s basketball team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. His bid was interestingly supported by his longtime critic Shaquille O’Neal.

Howard made his intentions known following the fourth-place finish that a young Team USA had in this year’s FIBA World Cup. That resulted in calls to send elite NBA players for the Summer Games to earn redemption.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Howard wants to be part of the team and earn a second gold medal to add to the one he won in 2008.

O’Neal, who has had a love-hate relationship with his fellow big man over the years, seemingly supports the idea, sharing what Howard posted on Instagram.