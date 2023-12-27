"It's more about us": Declares Draymond Green as Warriors look inward despite gauntlet of Western Conference contenders

Amid his indefinite suspension and the Golden State Warriors’ slow start, veteran star forward Draymond Green remains optimistic that the team can still contend.

Green has been suspended since December 13 for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game the day before. Considering his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA opted to suspend him indefinitely to ensure that he would get the necessary help.

Green has been taking part in individual counseling sessions and virtual meetings to track his progress. The meetings reportedly include members of Golden State’s front office, league office staff and National Basketball Players Association officials.

The Warriors (15-15) have fared well in Green’s absence, going 5-2 since his suspension. However, after 30 games, they sit just 10th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the West’s top teams, like the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) and the Denver Nuggets (22-10), continue to gain separation.

During a recent appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Green touched on Golden State’s placement in the standings. According to the four-time champion, the Warriors’ slow start has more to do with them than the teams above them. He added that they know what it takes to win titles, so if they lock in, they can still contend.

“You gotta pay attention to those guys and understand what they’ve got going, but I think for us, personally, we know that it’s more about us than it is about them,” Green said.

“If we can do and get to the level that we know is necessary to win championships, get to having the cohesiveness that we know it takes to win a championship, locked in on a night-in-night-out basis and committed to the process of getting better … We control our destiny. … If we play great, we win.”

It remains to be seen if the Warriors can reach the level of consistency that they have in prior seasons. However, they have been slowly trending up. Meanwhile, Green appears to be making steady progress toward his reinstatement.

How long could Draymond Green’s suspension last?

The exact length of Draymond Green’s suspension is still uncertain. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, those involved in his reinstatement process expect “his suspension will cover a range of 11 to 13 games.”

Green’s suspension has lasted seven games thus far. So, if he is suspended for a total of 11 to 13 games, he could return sometime around January 5 to January 10. That should give the Warriors plenty of time to climb their way up the West standings.

Through 15 games, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 49.0% shooting.

Golden State (15-15) is 7-8 with him and 8-7 without him.

