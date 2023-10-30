"It sets the tone": Steve Kerr on the impact 'All-Star' Chris Paul has while coming off the bench

After starting for the Golden State Warriors in the first two games of the season, Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year NBA career. Warriors HC Steve Kerr hailed the player as the Warriors registered a 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

It was difficult for Kerr to think about how to approach Paul to tell him that he won't start against the Rockets to make way for Draymond Green who is coming back from an injury. However, Chris Paul made it easy for Kerr. as he had no complaints coming off the bench.

“It’s massive. Massive. When Chris embraced... everything," said Kerr on Paul's effect on accepting a bench role.

"During the first month since he is with us, as you know, tonight is, you know, is the first game of his entire career that he didn't start. When I talked to him this morning about it, he just 'Yup, you know how this is heading, let go get them'. Not even a big deal."

The All-Star's gesture resonates with the time that Andre Iguodala was on the team as the Warriors won four championships. For Kerr, veterans who have the humility to give up a starting position set a good environment for the team:

"It is similar to Andre almost years ago, I guess in 2014,…When a vet, a great player, an All-Star shows that kind of sacrifice, it just sets the tone for the whole team. The vibe is great on our team, and Chris is one of the main reasons for that."

Chris Paul sizzles off the bench for the Golden State Warriors

In his first bench role, Chris Paul provided the Golden State Warriors with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes. The Warriors are 2-1 following their convincing win over the Houston Rockets.

Steph Curry led the team in scoring with 24 points along with seven rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers.

The other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, tallied 19 points and five triples in 29 minutes. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II added more firepower with a combined 28 points.

The Golden State Warriors now head out to the Smoothie King Center on Monday to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a healthy Zion Williamson, to end the month of October.