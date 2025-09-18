  • home icon
  "It could be something better" - Ex NBA star Jeff Teague reacts to viral 2K trend of fans wearing his oversized jersey with no shorts

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 07:52 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Former NBA star Jeff Teague has fallen victim to an NBA 2K26 glitch, where his oversized jersey was often used without any shorts or pants. The bug has become a meme across the gaming community, prompting Teague to react.

During the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Teague expressed that he had found out about the trend and shared his thoughts on it.

“My nephew streams right, and somebody in the chat like, he said I got on a Teague jersey no drawls,” Teague said.
“Don’t nobody buy a Teague jersey but this when y’all wanna buy Teague jersey cause y’all wear no drawls," he added.
Teague's jerseys from different teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics, were used in memes about the glitch. It has been used in the MyCareer mode of the game.

Teague played with five teams during his 12-year NBA career, where he averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Teague is rated 85 in the game's all-time Atlanta Hawks squad, where his character has teamed up with some of the best players in the franchise's history.

NBA 2K26 was released on Sept. 5 and can be played via on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and personal computers.

Jeff Teague gets candid on difficulty of post-NBA career

Jeff Teague has remained in the basketball realm since leaving the NBA in 2021. After some coaching stints, he then went on to be a talking head in numerous podcasts, making himself one of the most recognizable NBA podcasters today.

However, his transition from playing the game to talking about it was difficult, he said in a 2024 interview.

"You got to have a strong mental to play in the NBA," Teague said during an episode of Club 520 podcast. "You're risking your whole life because you get put in this bubble where you making so much money, but you really don't know how to do anything else. Because your whole focus is on being a basketball player."
"Once they take basketball away from you, or if you don't make it, no matter where you play, try to make it to the league for a couple of years, do the G-League, went overseas... You do this whole journey for 10-12 years and when it's over, it's like 'Oh, what the f*ck do I do next?'."

Aside from doing podcasts, Teague is also a high school basketball coach at his alma mater, Pike High School in Indiana.

