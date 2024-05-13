"It tells me what team I’m going to": No. 1 draft prospect Alexandre Sarr bullish on potential landing in Atlanta Hawks

Alexandre Sarr could be the next seven-foot Frenchman to be drafted number one overall. Victor Wmebnayama was the first overall pick last season, and now his countryman Sarr could go first overall in 2024. The Atlanta Hawks won the draft lottery and were awarded the first overall choice and may select Sarr with the coveted draft choice.

Nothing is for certain as it was last season, with Wembanyama nearly guaranteed to go first. However, Sarr is a likely choice to end up in Atlanta. He's projected to go number one overall by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony. The Hawks provide a team Sarr is excited to potentially get to work with.

“The Hawks are an exciting organization. They are trending in the right direction. It’s great that they have the No. 1 pick,” Sarr said. “I’m really excited. I just found out what the order is. It tells me what team I’m going to work out with.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also thinks he could end up being first overall. Sarr knows that he has the talent to be selected first.

“I bring a lot of versatility. I can really make an impact. I am a game changer defensively,” Sarr said.

The Hawks landed the pick, with just a three percent chance at winning. They have not had the first overall pick since 1975 when they took David Thompson.

Expand Tweet

Alexandre Sarr’s draft profile

Alexandre Sarr is 19. He's a lengthy athletic prospect. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game in the Australia NBL this season.

Sarr can also be a rim protector and athletic defender. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game in the NBL. He guarded multiple positions including quicker and smaller guards and forwards.

He boosted his draft profile while playing exhibition games against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas in September 2023. His athleticism was on full display, and he also had a few powerful slams on the offensive end.

Sarr has good genetics. His brother Olivier Sarr is on a two-way deal with the OKC Thunder.

Alexandre Sarr will likely be a top-five pick. However, he's not guaranteed and has some competition. Fellow Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher will also be a top prospect. Kentucky guards Reed Sheppard and Robert Dilllingham are also being hyped as high lottery picks, as is national champion UConn big man Donovan Clingan.

The Hawks could decide to move on from Dejounte Murray or Trae Young this offseason and move towards building a younger roster starting with the first pick in the draft. If they keep their core, Sarr could give the Hawks immediate defensive help and develop a role in screen actions with Young.

Alexandre Sarr will train in California for the draft process. Sarr also has familiarity with Atlanta. He played with Overtime Elite from 2021-23, which is based in Atlanta, before playing in Australia. Sarr even attended multiple Hawks games while he played in the city.