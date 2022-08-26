"It was unbelievable the first time I met him and I was really nervous" - Luka Doncic opens up about meeting Michael Jordan, says his legacy is unbelievable

Luka Doncic is one of several NBA superstars under the popular Air Jordan Brand. Doncic joined the Jordan Brand family in 2019 and got his own signature shoe this year. But what was it like for the Dallas Mavericks superstar to meet Michael Jordan in person?

In an exclusive interview with SLAM Magazine, Doncic opened up about being a member of the Jordan Brand and meeting the Chicago Bulls legend. He revealed that he was very nervous when he met MJ for the first time. It happened during his sophomore season at the NBA All-Star weekend.

"I wouldn’t say all my life, but everyone in my country was, 'MJ! MJ!'" Doncic said. "It was unbelievable the first time I met him and I was really nervous. I didn't know what to say. His legacy is unbelievable, since I was 1 year old."

Luka Doncic also recalled getting a hug from Michael Jordan at this year's All-Star Game. The hug was caught on video and went viral on social media. It was still a surreal moment for Doncic, who called it an amazing moment.

"It was amazing. I was asking people to give me that video so I could post it," Doncic said. "If MJ knows you, like, that's unbelievable."

Doncic just finished his fourth year in the NBA, but already reaching MJ's level of greatness. The Slovenian superstar has a career playoff average of 32.5 points per game. It's the second-highest in NBA history, just behind Jordan's 33.4 ppg.

What's next for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks moved in the right direction last season. After a slow start, Doncic and the Mavericks cruised into the second half of the season and into the playoffs. They dispatched the Utah Jazz in the first round before eliminating the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

The Suns had the best record in the league, and the Mavs blew them out in an epic Game 7 performance. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but it was a successful season for Dallas. They secured their first postseason series win since their championship run in 2011.

But what's next for Doncic and the Mavericks next season? It might tough to replicate their success after losing Jalen Brunson in free agency. However, head coach Jason Kidd now has two defensive big men on his roster, Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is also back from his injury, while Spencer Dinwiddie is set to take over Brunson's role. Dinwiddie will also have a full training camp as he settles into the team even more.

The biggest factor is still Doncic, who has stayed in shape this offseason. His conditioning at the start of the season has always been poor, but changed it this summer. He's actively working out during the offseason and staying in playing shape for Slovenia. Doncic is also expected to be an MVP candidate next season.

