Italians sing to LeBron James as he boards a yacht

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has received a lot of adulation as one of the NBA’s most popular players for almost two decades.

During a recent trip to Italy, the four-time MVP was serenaded by the country’s fans, who sang to him:

"Olé, Olé, Olé."

In the video, LeBron James can be seen boarding a yacht with his wife, Savannah, when fans who came out to see the LA Lakers superstar started the famous sports chant.

“Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, LeBron, LeBron”



Fans found LeBron boarding a yacht in Ischia, Italy 🇮🇹



(via @BarresiFilippo4) pic.twitter.com/fQvHL7q91k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2021

Savannah recently celebrated her birthday, and James surprised her with an elegant party. Perhaps the trip to Italy is one of his gifts to his longtime partner, with whom he has three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Even among his teammates, James is among the most lavish gift-givers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he included an Italian cruise as part of his presents for his wife.

Much-needed downtime for LeBron James

LeBron James #23 scores on a layup

LeBron James is enjoying a lengthy offseason even though the LA Lakers’ quick departure from the 2021 NBA Playoffs was far from ideal.

The Purple and Gold lost 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason. As injuries battered the team’s key players, the Suns took full advantage of their opponents' health issues and advanced to the semifinals.

LeBron toying with the Suns 😂 pic.twitter.com/eUc2Db879l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

After having just two months off between the 2020 NBA Finals and the start of the 2020-21 season, LeBron James is finally getting the long layoff that he and his teammates deserved at the end of the first pandemic-shortened season.

Last season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per outing but appeared in only 45 games, a career-low for the 17-time All-Star, who suffered a high right ankle sprain in his 41st game. Despite coming back to play four more games during the regular season, he was clearly not the same player that he was prior to the injury.

The LA Lakers have since revamped their roster and are hoping to reclaim the NBA title next season. They have added triple-double machine Russell Westbrook to their roster this offseason, as well as a number of other players, including 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

As one of the favorites to win next year’s NBA championship, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are gearing up for a stronger playoff run.

