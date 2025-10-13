  • home icon
"Ja Morant can't let that bar slide" - NBA fans go wild as Damian Lillard spits fire in latest track following Portland return

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 22:29 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers Introduce Damian Lillard - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Damian Lillard's latest collaboration with WYNNE [Picture Credit: Getty

After the horrendous Achilles injury, Damian Lillard might not be dominating the NBA court, but he cooked in his latest rap video. The Portland Trail Blazers star appeared in the "PEEKABOO" song with Portland rapper WYNNE, leaving the fans wild in the comment section.

One of the fans hilariously reacted to WYNNE's "call me Ja Morant I get the D vacuum sealed" verse.

"Nah Ja can't let that bar slide wtf 😂."

Meanwhile, one of the fans posted a hilarious reaction, giving thumbs down to the song.

"Man i wish i had two extra hands……….so i can give this song 4 thumbs DOWN 😭😭😭😭."
"crazy🔥🔥🔥🔥 m on my box like a happy meal bar was insane."
"This is crazy for the city. Portland peeps been known what's up 🔥."
A fan was surprised by Damian Lillard's rap skills.

"Dame really laying BARS on a Kendrick beat really took my by surprise."
One of the fans loved everything about the song and reacted with a series of fire emojis.

"This 🔥🔥🔥🔥 the flow switches m, the pockets, delivery… *chefs kiss*."
A fan made a big claim about Damian Lillard's place among hooper rappers.

"Best hooper rapper ever. California sh**."
Damian Lillard opens up about rapping and its impact on his game

As serious as Damian Lillard has been on the basketball court, he also takes his rapping skills very seriously. However, for the NBA star, both rapping and basketball are two different parts of his life, and they are not related to each other.

In 2021, in conversation with REVOLT, Lillard was asked if rapping helped him to play better basketball. The Blazers star said that rapping helped him focus on something other than hooping and what came with it.

"I don't think it helps with my hooping, but it helps keep my mind right — have something else to balance it out," Lillard said. "When you focus on basketball, what the media's saying, winning and losing, playing well and not playing well, it can be a lot. It helps give me something else to have my mind [on], something else to feel good about."
Lillard also said that he took his identity as a rapper very seriously. He said that he didn't want music lovers to think of him as a basketball player who rapped, but just a rapper.

Damian Lillard is set to miss the 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury he suffered during the playoffs earlier this year. He will return in the Blazers jersey in the 2026-27 season.

