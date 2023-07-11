Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack has been issued arrest warrant for beating 18-year-old in 2022

Ja Morant continues to be in the headlines during the offseason following the reports that his close friend, Davonte Pack, has been issued an arrest warrant. This came following Joshua Holloway's accusation that both Pack and Morant beat him up during a game of basketball.

The incident happened in 2022 when Holloway was just 17 and the three played basketball at Morant's home. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office released a statement about the warrant of arrest for Pack:

"The Shelby County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant's residence in Eads. The SCSO consulted with the SCDAG before obtaining the warrant."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“An arrest warrant has been issued in Shelby County, Tennessee for Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, over a fight involving a teenager at the Memphis Grizzlies star's home in… An arrest warrant has been issued in Shelby County, Tennessee for Davonte Pack, per @CBSSports “An arrest warrant has been issued in Shelby County, Tennessee for Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, over a fight involving a teenager at the Memphis Grizzlies star's home in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… An arrest warrant has been issued in Shelby County, Tennessee for Davonte Pack, per @CBSSports “An arrest warrant has been issued in Shelby County, Tennessee for Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, over a fight involving a teenager at the Memphis Grizzlies star's home in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NUT66lRQLk

According to a few reports, Morant was part of some controversial incidents in April 2022. The Memphis Grizzlies star was accused of harming or threatening to harm people. This included the case involving Holloway, where Morant and Pack reportedly teamed up to attack and didn't stop attacking him after he was hit on the chin.

Holloway stated that he was left with a knot on the side of his head following the attacks made by the two friends. He filed a suit against Morant and Pack in September, and the NBA star filed a countersuit.

Morant is being monitored by the league as he had another incident where he was seen with a gun while listening to music inside a car. Following that, the NBA announced that Morant will be suspended for 25 games at the start of the 2023-24 season.

You might also be interested in reading this: Ja Morant's teammate admits Grizzlies will face tough time in first 25 games- "It's gonna be weird"

Dillon Brooks compares Jalen Green to Ja Morant

The Grizzlies will start the 2023-24 season without Dillon Brooks as he wasn't re-signed by the team. As Brooks moves on to the Houston Rockets, he looks forward to playing with the young core of the Rockets and has shared his excitement. He even compared Jalen Green to Ja Morant:

"I feel like it's exactly the same team from 3-4 years ago. Jalen is like Ja Morant. Jabari is like Jaren. Young guys that can expand their games to be the best in the league."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Dillon Brooks on the Rockets



(h/t

"I feel like it's exactly the same team from 3-4 years ago. Jalen is like Ja Morant. Jabari is like Jaren. Young guys that can expand their games to be the best in the league."- Dillon Brooks on the Rockets(h/t @JTGatlin "I feel like it's exactly the same team from 3-4 years ago. Jalen is like Ja Morant. Jabari is like Jaren. Young guys that can expand their games to be the best in the league."- Dillon Brooks on the Rockets (h/t @JTGatlin ) https://t.co/pknlz96gkQ

Big things are expected from both teams. The Grizzlies will have another shot at trying to contend for the title next season.

The Rockets are looking to make a comeback in the postseason for the first time since parting ways with James Harden.

Also read: Ja Morant's name gets dragged in as arrest warrant issued for Davonte Pack's assault on Joshua Holloway in Grizzlies star's home

Poll : 0 votes