Ja Morant's sister Niya gears up for return with fiery Air Jordan 4s

Ja Morant’s sister Niya Morant is quite similar to her brother when it comes to basketball. Niya is a baller who plays for an HBCU after her stint with Houston High School.

In May 2023, Niya had committed to Mississippi Valley State University, one of the HBCUs, after averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in Houston High School.

MVSU is a part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Niya has already played with the team for almost a year, even before she got the scholarship.

In a recent Instagram post, Morant’s sister was seen all geared up in Air Jordan 4. In the Instagram update, she had also put up stories of practices at the Mississippi Valley State University facility. The caption of the story also had a celebration sticker, which apparently is in 18 days.

MVSU had an poor season in 2022-23 as they had 2-27 record. Of these two wins, only one came against a Division I program New Orleans. Their other win came against an NAIA program team against Tougaloo College.

On May. 18, 2023, Morant’s sister took to her IG and posted an update about the new chapter in her life.

“Let’s go Devilettes.”

Niya Morant broke the news to the world about her joining the MVSU, while she was accompanied by her family and friends.

Ja Morant’s sister Niya announces the start of her new YouTube channel

Ja Morant’s sister has largely been lowkey in her life, despite being a baller on the court for an HBCU. Not lot is known about her, however, it seems like she is ready to start a new chapter in her life.

In an Instagram update, Niya announced that she is starting her own YouTube channel. Giving a heads up to her followers, Niya wrote on her IG:

“Go subscribe!!!I plan to start on my bday or before. Waiting on intro and outro.”

She also put the link to her new channel in the story. Since she has already said that the intro is still in making there are no videos on the channel yet, but she is hoping to give it a kickstart before she turns 19 this February.

Niya Morant has not given any update on the content of the channel, but it would certainly draw the attention of many NBA fans. Even before dropping a video, she has already garnered 571 subscribers.

Unlike her brother, who went to Murray State to play basketball before he was drafted into the NBA, Niya is following in her father’s footsteps. Her father Tee Morant played basketball for Claflin University, an HBCU, just like Niya, in the 1990s.

