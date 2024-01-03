Ja Morant's sister Niya Morant declares him "GOAT" after impressive dunk on 7'5" Victor Wembanyama

Two young stars collided on Tuesday night when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies took on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Morant and the Grizzlies stood tall, winning 98-106 at home to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ja Morant, who played his seventh game this season after missing the first 25 due to his suspension, created a highlight moment when he dunked on Wembanyama, who is the leading blocker in the league with 3.1 per game.

The highlight moment took place early in the fourth quarter and helped Memphis extend its lead to 18 points at the time (88-70).

After the game, Morant's sister, Niya, took to her Instagram account and posted a story with the dunk along with three GOAT emojis.

Niya Morant's IG story

Victor Wembanyama calls Ja Morant 'another great NBA player'

Victor Wembanyama and Ja Morant are expected to be two of the league's future faces. Both superstars have tremendous potential and represent San Antonio and Memphis' best chance to become title contenders.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, praised Morant after their first meeting on the floor.

"Good player. Very small. It’s hard to catch up with him. Very fast. Just another great player that I see every night in the NBA," he said, per NBA.com.

For his part, Ja Morant didn't have much to say about his dunk but made it clear that his focus is on scoring and helping the Grizzlies get back on track.

"The moment was just like any other moment for me when somebody is guarding me. I don't try to dunk on people like I used to. Just find a way to get a bucket," Morant said. [via the official website of the NBA].

Ja Morant returned to action after sitting out the first 25 games due to a suspension for an off-court incident that happened in May 2023.

During his absence, Memphis struggled and won just six games in that span. But with Morant back, the Grizzlies are hopeful to turn things around. They are now 13th in the West with 11 wins and 22 losses. They trail the 10th-placed LA Lakers (17-17) by five and a half games.

Morant has appeared in seven games and has averaged 25.3 ppg, 8.1 apg, and 5.0 rpg.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are expected to have a losing season, as they have the worst record in the West with five victories and 28 defeats.