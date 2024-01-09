"Ja "out of season" Sale": NBA fans react with mockery as Memphis offers super cheap seats amid Ja Morant's season-ending surgery news

Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. As such, the Memphis Grizzlies are now dealing with a major upset in their efforts to recover from a poor start. Memphis has won just 13 of its first 36 games and is 13th in the West, four and a half games behind the final play-in spot.

Amid the news about Ja Morant's surgery, Memphis Grizzlies urged fans to buy tickets, offering super cheap packages. Fans mocked the franchise for this move.

"Ja “out of season” Sale"

"They’re now going for $3"

Ja Morant's 2023-24 season comes to an end after just 9 games

Ja Morant missed the first 25 games of the season, as he was suspended by the NBA due to off-court issues. The Grizzlies went 6-19 during this 25-game span and were close to the bottom of the West.

Memphis was hopeful Morant's debut would help the franchise turn things around. Eventually, the Grizzlies won four straight and six of the nine games that the All-Star guard appeared in and were optimistic that they would be able to get back to playoff contention.

With Ja Morant out now, though, things will be difficult for Memphis, despite winning two in a row and six of its last 10 games.

"This group, we've been fighting all season long, but it's taken a turn right now and they're seeing the results for it. It's just two games playing really well, we know we've got a long way to go," coach Taylor Jenkins said after Sunday's road win over the Phoenix Suns (121-115), via NBA.com.

Ruling Ja Morant out was another upset for a Memphis Grizzlies team that has been struggling since the start of the season. Big man Steven Adams is also out for the season with an injury, while veteran guards Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have also missed time.

Smart and Rose joined the squad in the offseason with the task of elevating the Grizzlies' backcourt line and covering the gap that Ja Morant's suspension had created.

Now, the two veteran guards will have to step up again, as the Grizzlies will look to maintain their momentum and push for a play-in spot.

Ja Morant averaged 25.1 ppg, 8.1 apg and 5.6 rpg in the nine games he appeared this season. Morant is a franchise player and is under a lucrative contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star guard's deal with the franchise runs through the summer of 2028.