Jacque Vaughn compares Brooklyn Nets coaching gig to marriage with his wife: "I might have not been her first choice and we've been together 20 years"

The Brooklyn Nets announced that Jacque Vaughn will be their new permanent head coach. Vaughn, who played in the NBA for 12 seasons, shared his thoughts on his journey on becoming the Nets coach.

In his first press conference, Vaughn, who has been an assistant coach with the Nets since 2016, said:

"I guess I was the, what is it, the write-in candidate in the mind of elections right now, but I'm okay with that. I said to my wife, 'I might have not been her first choice and we've been together twenty years,' so it could all work out, and off we go."

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. https://t.co/sgQZ4OtFNA

Jacque Vaughn's first stint as an NBA head coach came with the Orlando Magic between 2012-2015. Vaughn became the interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for a 10 games in the bubble during the 2019-2020 season. He led the team to a 7-3 record. After starting 2-5 under former head coach Steve Nash, the Nets are currently 3-2 since Vaughn has taken over.

Watch Jacque Vaughn's comments on becoming the Brooklyn Nets head coach below:

Erik Slater @erikslater_ Jacque Vaughn on his hiring after being passed over for Steve Nash in 2020 then being chosen amid Ime Udoka rumors this season:



The Brooklyn Nets need Jacque Vaughn to bring stability

The Brooklyn Nets were in constant turmoil throughout Steve Nash's tenure, and that hasn't changed thus far. Star guard Kyrie Irving is currently suspended, while Ben Simmons has looked like a shell of his former self. Kevin Durant is the only one who has been consistent for the Nets this season.

The Nets will hope Jacque Vaughn will stabilize things by maximizing the roster's potential. It is easy to forget that despite Brooklyn's off-court issues, their roster was viewed as one of the deepest entering the season. It remains to be seen if Vaughn is up to the task, however, he certainly has the support of the locker room.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets A special moment for Coach JV A special moment for Coach JV 👏 https://t.co/N1vuloWi3K

