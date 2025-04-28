Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey brightens up her all-black outfit with $3,780 bag and spectacles after Timberwolves go 3-1

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves don't look like an underdog team against the LA Lakers in the Eastern Conference first round. Up 3-1 in the series, the T'Wolves are looking to close it out early at Crypto.com Arena.

The latest fit by Allison Audrey, the girlfriend of Jaden McDaniels, on her social media post is just the cherry on the cake amidst the rolling Minnesota team. On Sunday, Audrey casually posted a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram story.

Wearing all black, she was stunning while wearing a pair of cargo baggy pants and matched it with a matching zipper top and a pair of black fur shoes. Finishing her look was her luxury $3,780 brown Balenciaga bag [per Balenciaga.com].

[Credit: IG/@allisonaudreey]

The Timberwolves are on the verge of handing the Lakers the first-round exit for the second consecutive season. McDaniels has been a crucial part of the Minnesota team, impacting on both ends of the floor.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, shows love to a Timberwolves fan after latest tattoo

The Minnesota fan base has grown steadily in recent seasons. In the 2023-24 season, the Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals after two decades. While Anthony Edwards has been a superstar, Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the supporting cast have been crucial in the team's success.

The T'wolves fans are showing love to the supporting cast amid the success against the Lakers in the first round. Shortly after Game 3, a fan posted a picture of his new tattoo on X dedicated to three supporting stars of the team.

A fan tattooed the faces and the jersey numbers of McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on his thigh, with Naz Reid's signature inked below. Declaring himself a lifelong Wolves fan, he urged Allison Audrey to let McDaniels know that he loved him.

"NEW INK...So excited, let’s go wolves!! BEEN A WOLVES FAN SINCE 2000 and will be for the rest of my life!!" the fan wrote. "@allisonaudrey pls tell Jaden i love him sm."

The wholesome message from the fan didn't go unnoticed by McDaniels' girlfriend. She reciprocated the love, cheering her boyfriend's team.

"I love this😂 let’s go Wolves!" Audrey wrote in the post.

Jaden McDaniels and Allison Audrey have been dating since he was in college. The couple also shares a son, Mekhi, who was born in June last year.

