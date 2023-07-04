Jaime Jaquez Jr. putting a poster dunk in his Miami debut match has fans comparing him to legends: “Heat found their next stud” 

Fans couldn't get enough of Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. after he threw down a nasty poster dunk in Summer League. The No. 18 pick of this year's draft has slowly started to become a fan favorite following his selection due to his pure scoring gift on the floor.

Miami has found another gem in Jaquez after drafting him in the lower half of the first round. He started to become a favorite for his attitude joining the Heat and being exposed to a title-contending team. The South Beach team was one of the first teams to play in this year's Summer League, and Jaime is leaving a good first impression.

NBA @NBA



Miami's #18 overall draft pick with a massive transition slam... 2023 California Classic LIVE on ESPN2. Jaquez Jr. THROWS IT DOWNMiami's #18 overall draft pick with a massive transition slam... 2023 California Classic LIVE on ESPN2. Jaquez Jr. THROWS IT DOWN 💨Miami's #18 overall draft pick with a massive transition slam... 2023 California Classic LIVE on ESPN2. https://t.co/Uzue8XtavU

After making his poster dunk, fans started to be wowed by Jaquez's on-court tenacity. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

SupremeDaddy205 @bigpapidaddy75 @TheNBACentral I KNEW MY GOAT WOULD BE AMAZING @TheNBACentral I KNEW MY GOAT WOULD BE AMAZING

Vegas Sports @LV_Dalton



Heat def overpaying sensing Jovic and Jaquez Jr there @TheNBACentral You’re welcome PortlandHeat def overpaying sensing Jovic and Jaquez Jr there @TheNBACentral You’re welcome Portland Heat def overpaying sensing Jovic and Jaquez Jr there

Dave @dhenry__ @TheNBACentral Proving again that he’ll be able to hold his own against the best one on one players in the league @TheNBACentral Proving again that he’ll be able to hold his own against the best one on one players in the league

Bucks In Six6 @BucksGlobal72 @TheNBACentral He’s gonna be good for the Heat and it’s gonna be so annoying @TheNBACentral He’s gonna be good for the Heat and it’s gonna be so annoying

Jaquez was projected to be a late second-round pick in the draft. However, the Heat seemed to have been impressed with what he did at UCLA and used their first-round pick to select him. At 6-foot-7, he's able to use his size over defenders to make some tough isolation shots.

He could show off more of his skills in the summer league and continue to surprise fans.

The experience Jaime Jaquez Jr. garnered in college will be useful in the NBA

Miami Heat's rookie guard plays for UCLA against Gonzaga.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. isn't the typical rookie who opted to stay for only a year in college and pursue his dreams at the professional level. Jaquez took the chance of honing his craft to become a solid and complete basketball player. He spent four years at UCLA.

The decision helped him become a talented college player and complete his four-year stint at UCLA fruitfully.

During his four years, Jaquez was named consensus second-team All-American in his final year, made first-team All-Pac-12 twice, second-team All-Pac-12 once and Pac-12 All-Defensive team in back-to-back seasons.

Jaquez averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists at UCLA. He impressed fans and scouts during his final season, averaging 17.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 2.4 apg.

The rookie led the Heat to a win over the LA Lakers, capping it with his transition dunk. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points and three rebounds, shooting 53%.

