Jake Paul sends two-word shoutout to Shaquille O'Neal as he parties with DJ Diesel in style after $40m bout

After defeating Mike Tyson in one of the most publicized and hyped boxing events in years, Jake Paul is basking in the glory of his success. The well-known influencer, who has transitioned into boxing, secured a win by unanimous decision on Friday night after going eight rounds in the heavyweight bout against one of the all-time boxing greats.

Paul was thrilled after holding off the former heavyweight champion to earn a memorable victory. Following the fight, he posted a clip of him partying alongside NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, in what appears to be a massive outdoor party.

Paul gave a shout-out to the four-time NBA champion on his Instagram story with a brief two-word message:

"We outside"

J. Paul posts an image of himself partying with Shaquille O'Neal following his victory over Mike Tyson. Photo Credit: Jake Paul's IG account

A large crowd of fans looked on as the two superstars were vibing on stage at the afterparty. DJ Diesel can be seen bobbing his head to the loud electronic music before Paul jumps into the shot to get in on the action.

O'Neal was in attendance for the blockbuster fight in Arlington, Texas, which was based in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. The must-watch event generated ticket sales of $17.8 million, which is the most for a boxing or MMA fight outside of Las Vegas.

Per CBS Sports, Jake Paul was going to make $40 million for the fight. Paul was also involved in promoting the fight through his company, Most Valuable Promotions, which he is a co-founder of.

Jake Paul went on to praise Mike Tyson after Friday's victory over the boxing great

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Photo Credit: Imagn

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson battled it out for eight two-minute rounds, and both fighters remained standing at the end of the duel. It eventually came down to the judges, with all three of them scoring in Paul's favor (80-72, 79-73 and 79-73).

Following the fight, Paul, 27, praised his 58-year-old couterpart for an incredible effort and proclaimed him the greatest of all time.

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT," said Paul.

Paul went on to say that he looked up to Tyson and that the superstar was one of the reasons he pursued boxing at the age of 23.

