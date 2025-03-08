Jalen Brunson’s Recovery Timeline: NBA insider reveals expected return for Knicks star from ankle injury

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Jalen Brunson will be out of action for the New York Knicks for at least two weeks. On Friday, Charania posted details on Brunson's injured right ankle on X (formerly Twitter). The point guard sustained the injury during the Knicks' 113-109 overtime defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Ad

According to reports, Brunson had an x-ray to determine the extent of his injuries. Fortunately for the Knicks, the test results showed no broken bones.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brunson rolled his ankle during the overtime period on Thursday. He drove to the basket on a fastbreak opportunity against Austin Reaves. The 6-foot-2 guard attempted a layup but landed terribly. As he fell on the floor, he grabbed his foot and remained on the floor.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Before being taken to the locker room by the team's medical personnel, the Knicks guard made his free throws. After Brunson got injured, there was optimism within the organization that it would only be a sprained ankle.

Ad

"There’s optimism New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle, sources tell me," NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks star dodges worst-case scenario on nasty ankle sprain per NBA insider

Jalen Brunson gets a heartfelt message from his former teammate

Jalen Brunson had a chance to play against his former teammate, Luka Doncic, on Thursday. They had a great duel as former teammates. Brunson finished the game with 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists on 50% shooting from the field.

Ad

Doncic had 32 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. After the game, the former backcourt partners with the Dallas Mavericks exchanged jerseys. It was the first time they played against each other since the Slovenian star was traded to the Lakers.

Before giving it to his former teammate, the Lakers star wrote and signed a heartfelt message for his friend.

"To my Brother JB! Love!" the five-time All-Star wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both stars were drafted by the same organization in 2018. They started their careers together as young prospects and quickly showed their star potential. However, their partnership didn't last as the Mavericks let Brunson walk away after his fourth year and he joined the Knicks.

The Mavs advanced to the Western Conference finals in the 2022 playoffs. Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists throughout their run.

Also read: New York Knicks injury report: Latest on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' status for game vs Clippers (Mar. 7)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback