Jalen Brunson seemingly claps back at Candace Parker with playful jab following her vague apology: "What a lovely day"

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson broke his silence after WNBA star Candace Parker mistakenly talked about his playoff outing against the Miami Heat last year. Fans have called her out for her comments, and now he may have subtly clapped back at the Las Vegas Aces forward-center.

Many were surprised when Parker, on "Inside the NBA" on Tuesday, said that the Knicks guard had a stellar first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers but struggled against the Heat. Looking at the stats, the guard had a far better six-game outing against Miami.

Brunson responded on social media to the comments made by the three-time WNBA champion. He didn't call out Parker directly. But fans immediately understood that he was taking shots at the player as her comments about him are the hottest topic now.

"What a lovely day we are having today," Brunson tweeted.

During the six-game series against the Heat, Brunson averaged 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. In the series, he had three games with 30 or more points. The 6-foot-1 guard used the momentum he had in the postseason to dominate this season and has the chance to be an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Parker gives an apology to Jalen Brunson

Parker didn't waste any time in addressing the backlash she's received from the fans after her comments about Jalen Brunson. In a series of posts on X, she explained her side. According to the Aces star, she wasn't attacking Brunson with her comments and respects him as a basketball star.

The 2016 WNBA Finals MVP pointed out that the discussion beforehand was about the Knicks not winning anything with a small star leading the way. Parker even mentioned legendary point guards who have fallen short of the goal, doubling down on her take about small players not leading teams to titles.

Those words weren't well accepted by fans. According to them, Parker was changing the subject as she pointed out that Brunson didn't have an excellent second round last year. On social media, however, she was talking about something else, which doesn't relate to the Knicks' series against the Heat.

In her third post, she shared a vague apology for her comments about Brunson. According to her, she hopes that the Knicks star makes her eat her words and prove her wrong. Even with three posts addressing the issue, fans are still unhappy with what she said and how she handled the situation.

