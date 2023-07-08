It is the NBA offseason and Jalen Brunson has time on his hands right now to get petty on social media. In his recent interaction, the New York Knicks point guard clapped back at his very own parody account.

The conversation started when the former Villanova Wildcat was giving time to answer questions on Twitter. A verified parody account, @BrunsonMuse, which has over 7,000 followers, threw in a question, "Why don’t you follow back the best Jalen Page on Twitter?" Brunson replied:

"I do follow my mother back on Twitter idk what you’re talking about?"

Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1 BrunsonMuse @BrunsonMuse



I really do try my best. @jalenbrunson1 I have a question Jalen. Why don’t you follow back the best Jalen Page on Twitter?I really do try my best. @jalenbrunson1 I have a question Jalen. Why don’t you follow back the best Jalen Page on Twitter? I really do try my best. I do follow my mother back on Twitter idk what you’re talking about twitter.com/brunsonmuse/st… I do follow my mother back on Twitter idk what you’re talking about twitter.com/brunsonmuse/st…

The two-time NCAA champion had one witty reply to his parody account and it garnered great reactions from fans applauding Brunson for burning the impersonator.

rads @rads619 twitter.com/jalenbrunson1/… Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1 I do follow my mother back on Twitter idk what you’re talking about twitter.com/brunsonmuse/st… I do follow my mother back on Twitter idk what you’re talking about twitter.com/brunsonmuse/st… JJSJSJ WHY IS HE SO RUTHLESS RN JJSJSJ WHY IS HE SO RUTHLESS RN 😭 twitter.com/jalenbrunson1/…

Brunson is coming off his best season so far in the NBA, making the Knicks' investment on him during last year's free agency worth it.

In Brunson's borderline All-Star year, he was able to tally career-high averages of 24 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line.

Knicks fans embraced Jalen Brunson as the rejuvenated point guard helped the team reach the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the surging Miami Heat. It was the highest playoff finish since the 2012-13 season when the team was still led by Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks finished the 2022-23 season with a 47-35 record and secured the fifth best record in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson is set to get busy representing Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The stellar play of Jalen Brunson for the Knicks during the 2022-23 season made Team USA check his availability for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brunson was one of the first players to commit to Team USA. Knicks' teammate Josh Hart was also named to the team. Both came from the Villanova Wildcats basketball program.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Team USA's roster is SET for the FIBA World Cup this summer Team USA's roster is SET for the FIBA World Cup this summer 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ikpk99E7GE

NBA All-Stars Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to anchor Team USA. Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Austin Reaves and Bobby Portis also committed to playing. Paolo Banchero and Walker Kessler round up the 12-man roster.

