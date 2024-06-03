Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele leaves fans stunned with post-baby look just weeks after giving birth: "She got Wolverine level healing factor"

Reality star Draya Michele, wife of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, had the internet going crazy after she shared a recent post on social media where she flaunted her post-baby bod. Just weeks after having her baby, fans could not wrap their heads around how it was even possible that Michele was already back to her old self this quickly.

Michele posted photos that sent shockwaves through the comments section on X (formerly Twitter). The picture showed Michele looking toned and confident. This, coming so soon after childbirth left fans in awe. As One fan reacted to the photo and said:

"she got Wolverine level healing factor."

The response to Michele's post was a mix of admiration and disbelief. Comments flooded in, praising her for looks.

"Omg she had the baby, she looks great," one fan said.

"You are that God… You are that Spirit… You are that Energy… You are that Light within Light," said another fan.

"How she give birth and get a flat stomach with abs, I drink a pop and be fat for weeks ???" one fan said.

Other fans also chimed in, praising her dedication to health and fitness as she quickly regained her toned physique just weeks after giving birth.

"Damn she bounced back quick after the baby," one fan said.

"They could never make me hate you," another fan said.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green welcome their daughter

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, are officially parents! The couple recently welcomed their daughter into the world on a very special day, Mother's Day.

Draya Michele shared the news with her Instagram followers and said she was grateful beyond words. The comment section of the post was soon flooded with well-wishes and congrats from fans and friends.

Mother's Day held a profound significance for her as her father passed away on Mother's Day in 2021. However, the birth of their daughter on this same day has now created a new and cherished memory.