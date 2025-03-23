Jalen Green’s GF Draya Michele shares story about how her Skims PJs got ruined in a 'bathroom emergency'

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele had disappointing news to share with her followers on her social media. The social media influencer had an accident during a bathroom emergency that left her Skims pajamas ruined.

Michele posted a picture of the discolored iron-gray pajamas on her Instagram story. The girlfriend of the Houston Rockets star wrote in the story that the discoloration happened after she had a bathroom emergency and accidentally sprayed a cleaning spray on her pajamas.

"Oh no!!" Michele wrote on her Instagram story. "I had a bathroom emergency this morning and got crazy with the Clorox spray !!! My fav @skims pj's caught a stray 😩😩😩."

(Credit: Instagram/@drayamichele)

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been dating since August 2023. Despite the age difference between them, the Rockets star and the actor have built a life together. They welcomed a daughter in May 2024.

Draya Michele flaunts fit physique and declares summer goal in striking outfit

Earlier this year, in January, Draya Michele, the girlfriend of the Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, posted a picture on her social media that showed her running on her treadmill while barefoot because she had forgotten her gym sneakers.

Green's girlfriend has set a wellness goal for herself that she is trying to meet irrespective of the circumstances. On March 7, Green posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story in a striking rose-red gym outfit. Michele also declared in the caption that she wanted to lose eight more pounds before this summer starts.

"I got about 8 more lbs to lose then I'm on your a** all summer," Michele wrote in the caption.

Credit: Instagram/@drayamichele)

Since welcoming her third child, Michele has spent the last few months at home taking care of her daughter. She is back in the gym, trying to maintain her fitness levels while she navigates motherhood.

