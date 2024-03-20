Jalen Green's monster 42-point night causes NBA Twitter to attribute it to upcoming fatherhood with Draya Michele

NBA fans online are convinced that Jalen Green's recent scoring surge is due to his impending fatherhood. Green has been on fire over the past few weeks, but eagled-eye fans noticed that the Houston Rockets star was particularly motivated since Draya Michele announced her pregnancy.

The 22-year-old guard tied his career-high of 42 points on Tuesday in the Rockets' 137-114 win over the Washington Wizards. He went 12-for-21 from the field, including 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

It was Houston's sixth straight win and they are inching closer to the No. 10 spot in the West standings currently occupied by the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets are just 2.5 games behind with less than a month left in the regular season.

NBA fans on Twitter were particularly curious about Jalen Green's recent performances. Some even attributed his scoring streak to his impending fatherhood as he and his girlfriend Draya Michelle are set to welcome a baby girl in a couple of months.

One fan wrote:

"This man's been on a tear since he was announced to be a father soon."

Another fan commented:

"Ever since he announced he will be a father , he’s been on fire lately 🔥 🔥."

This fan joked:

"Pending child support got that boy balling out his mind lmao."

Here are other reactions and memes about Green's 42-point performance against the Wizards:

For those wondering, Jalen Green is averaging 28.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists since Draya Michele confirmed her pregnancy. Green has also shot 49.5% from the field and 44.2% from threes since the announcement.

Did Devin Booker call out Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young for talking about Jalen Green's baby mama?

Did Devin Booker defend Jalen Green and Draya Michele?

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young made headlines recently for telling a story regarding Draya Michele during her relationship with the former. Some players like Patrick Beverley were not happy with the former NBA stars and called them out on social media.

Devin Booker also seemingly called out Arenas and Young for their behavior in an episode of "Gil's Arena" podcast. It has not been confirmed if the Phoenix Suns star was talking about the two former Wizards teammates, but other players such as Kyle Kuzma and Jae Crowder chimed in as well.

While there has been some criticism and hate towards Michele due to the age gap between her and Green, there's also been plenty of support for the couple. Green is 17 years younger than his baby mama, who has two sons from her two previous relationships.

