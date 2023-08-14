James Harden agents: How many agents has the NBA star had?

James Harden made a huge decision earlier this year when he hired his first full-time agent since 2017. Harden has only had two full-time agents during his career but had some part-time negotiators in the few years.

The former MVP's first agent was Rob Pelinka, who was famously known for representing the late, great Kobe Bryant. Pelinka and Harden were together from 2009 until the Lakers hired Pelinka to become their new general manager in 2017.

Harden hired the services of Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier when he asked for a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. They helped facilitate the deal that involved Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James Harden decided to hire his first full-time agent since 2017 back in February. Harden is now represented by Troy Payne, who is a former executive for Adidas.

Payne will collaborate with Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to better negotiate deals for their client. However, they have their hands full this offseason after Harden requested a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The saga dragged on for weeks and reached a stalemate a couple of times. The Sixers are now expected to retain Harden well into training camp. The former MVP is willing to pause his career and not show up at camp. And it seemed like he doesn't want to be with the Sixers as long as general manager Daryl Morey was there.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Release the fat suit!" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to James Harden's 'liar' rant against Daryl Morey

James Harden's agent makes bold claim about him

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

Troy Payne made a bold claim about his client, James Harden, for next season. Payne believes that Harden could be in the MVP conversation at the age of 34 and will be in the best shape of his career.

"Like James has a crazy hunger in him right now," Payne said on the 'Swish Cultures' podcast . "If he got an MVP season, I wouldn't be surprised. Just from the disrespect, just the free agency stuff. … 7 a.m., two-hour, three-hour practice, workout, come back."

Expand Tweet

Harden had a really good season for the Sixers last season. However, he wants to move on and possibly go back home to Los Angeles. He prefers to get traded to the LA Clippers but the Philly front office had made a stand against their disgruntled star.

Also Read: Michael Jordan once came to promote his skincare products but instead got picked apart by Jay Leno

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)