While a reunion with the Houston Rockets was on the table for James Harden, that may no longer be the case.

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the 10-time All-Star was not happy with comments made by Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Speaking on The Athletic NBA Show, Iko stated:

"I heard that he caught wind of Jalen's podcast with Paul George. He wasn't too keen of some of the things that Jalen was saying.

He added:

This is a guy in James that came multiple summers to Houston, took him under his wing and kind of mentored him and kind of worked out with him. For him to say, 'It could be good. It could be bad'. He didn't like that very much."

The Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, were considered the two candidates to land Harden, Houston may no longer be in the running. The 2017-2018 NBA MVP opted into the final year of his contract on Thursday.

While he will earn $35.6 million in 2023-2024, Harden, the 76ers are reportedly working on a trade with the expectation he has played his last game in Philadelphia. This is according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. https://t.co/GguWgysfNZ

What did Jalen Green say about James Harden?

Jalen Green recently appeared on Paul George's podcast, Podcast P, in which the two discussed James Harden's potential return to the Houston Rockets. Green agreed with George's comments that his development could be stunted by Harden's return, stating:

"I agree. I think it can play both ways like you just said. It can help and hurt at the same time. I haven't really talked to him too much about the rumors and stuff like that. I'm with you on that."

It is unclear if the Rockets would have interest in acquiring Harden via a trade. While the 10-time All-Star had his best years in Houston, his fit with the current roster was always questionable at best.

The Rockets are currently a rebuilding franchise with plenty of young players that need touches while Harden is in the latter stages of his career and looking to win now.

