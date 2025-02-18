James Harden drops sincere 1-word reaction after linking up with rivals Steph Curry and Kevin Durant 

LA Clippers star guard James Harden linked up with his Western Conference rivals Steph Curry and Kevin Durant during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament. A day later, Harden shouted out the veteran superstars on social media.

Ad

Harden, Curry and Durant competed for Shaq's OGs; a squad comprised of seasoned All-Stars. Their experience won out, as after securing a 42-35 semifinal victory over Candace's Rising Stars, they handily dispatched Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the final.

Curry led the way on his homecourt in San Francisco, California, amassing 20 points across two outings, including 12 points in the championship round. Afterward, the 11-time All-Star was crowned the event's MVP, to the Chase Center crowd's delight.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Harden appeared to enjoy his latest All-Star Game collaboration with Curry and Durant. On Monday, he took to X/Twitter and shared a photo of them sitting together in their locker room.

"OGs," Harden captioned the picture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harden, an 11-time All-Star, is no stranger to teaming up with Curry and Durant at All-Star Weekend. Additionally, he and Durant had two stints as teammates with the OKC Thunder (2009-2012) and Brooklyn Nets (2021-22).

Also Read: James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights makes feelings clear on 11x NBA All-Star while sharing memory from Italian getaway

James Harden reflects on rivalry with Steph Curry

A day before teaming up in Sunday's All-Star Game mini-tournament, James Harden took the opportunity to praise Steph Curry's impact on basketball.

Ad

"He's changed the game. From his aura, obviously, his shooting, his presence," Harden said.

However, the 2018 MVP noted that he still has difficulty coming to grips with his repeated playoff shortcomings against Curry's Warriors.

"Being in this arena gives me nightmares because I had to go against them; it was like a real battle," Harden said. "We literally created teams just to beat the Warriors."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harden has a 23-16 regular-season advantage in head-to-head matchups against Curry. However, the four-time NBA champion has a 14-6 postseason edge, with Golden State dispatching Harden's then-Houston Rockets in the 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 playoffs.

Thus, Harden likely relishes any chance he gets to be on Curry's side.

Also Read: James Harden fires 'cheater' jab at Taylor Rooks after All-Star spade tournament loss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback